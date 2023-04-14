Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Alleged Neo-Nazi members granted bail in Wollongong after counter-terrorism raids

Nadine Morton
By Nadine Morton
Updated April 14 2023 - 12:44pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Three alleged neo-Nazi members have been granted bail in court following dramatic counter-terrorism raids across three Illawarra properties.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nadine Morton

Nadine Morton

Senior journalist

Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.