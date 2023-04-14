Three alleged neo-Nazi members have been granted bail in court following dramatic counter-terrorism raids across three Illawarra properties.
Heavily armed police wearing bulletproof vests, balaclavas and helmets raided four homes on Thursday and seized a stash of weapons, drugs and neo-Nazi paraphernalia.
The three men aged 33, 35, and 36 will front Wollongong Local Court on Friday.
Residents of the quiet suburban streets were shocked on Thursday morning as three public order and riot squad four-wheel-drives, marked and unmarked police cars arrived at Spearing Parade and Irwin Street in Gwynneville.
There, the Joint Counter Terrorism Team searched three homes, along with a fourth in Fairy Meadow.
"Police seized a double-barrel shotgun, various ammunition, four gel-blasters and pellets, cocaine, cannabis, mobile phones and neo-Nazi paraphernalia," a NSW Police spokeswoman said.
Two Gwynnville men, aged 33 and 36, were served Firearm Prohibition Orders and arrested. A 35-year-old man at a Fairy Meadow property was also arrested, he is alleged to be an associate of the older man.
The men were charged with firearms offences, with the 36-year-old was also charged with prohibited drug offences.
"There is no current or impending threat to the community as a result of this operational activity," the police spokeswoman said.
"Anyone with information about extremist activity or possible threats to the community should come forward, no matter how small or insignificant you may think the information may be.
Information can be provided in confidence to Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or the National Security Hotline on 1800 1234 00.
Breaking news journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Email: nadine.morton@austcommunitymedia.com.au
