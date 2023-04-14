It's been a sorry tale of bad results for the Wollongong Wolves of late but coach David Carney still has faith his young side can change their fortunes starting with Sunday's home clash against Sydney United.
The Wolves head into the Albert Butler Park showdown in 10th place on the NPL NSW ladder having lost four of their last five league games.
Despite these results Carney has been happy with his team's performances barring a few individual errors he feels have cost the Wolves a couple of wins.
"Overall I'm really happy, the performances have been there, it's just a few individual errors late in games that are costing us," the coach said.
"Three weeks in a row we've conceded goals in stoppage time and that has cost us. We were on top in all those games and probably should have won them.
"We've got a very young side and this inexperience at times is going to cost us but I can't fault their performances and commitment this season.
"We have switched off at times late in games and let ourselves down in certain times in key moments. But again I thik the players will learn from this and are learning about being switched on at all times.
"There's some encouraging signs and as I said, I can't fault their performances. I think also our young players will get better as the season progresses."
Carney was expecting a tough clash against the fifth-placed United but felt they were definitely beatable.
"I think it's going to be a good game on Sunday," he said.
"I've studied what they're good at and how we can exploit them in certain areas. I definitely think that our quality in certain areas can cause them problems.
"As the game is being played at Albert Butler Park it's going to be a different type of game. It's going to be a case of who's up for the battle and the challenge.
"One thing about us, we're definitely very hard workers and we like a physical challenge as well.
"Even though we're young, we put our body on the line. I really feel the state of the pitch will make it a more physical game and the team that can handle it better will win."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
