A Wollongong bowling centre opens as families and young people ask for more local entertainment and sporting venues.
Wollongong Strike Bowling opened its doors at midday on Friday, April 14. The venue joins the Funlab venues B. Lucky & Sons and Holey Moley in Wollongong Central shopping centre.
The Strike bowling includes ten bowling alleys, laser tag for 24 people and two party rooms.
The bright and colourful design of the venue was created exclusively for Wollongong inspired by 80s Memphis and Miami beach culture.
Strike's operation co-ordinator Jaqui Williams said they had their eye on Wollongong for some time.
"We felt like bowling and laser tag was a massive gap in Wollongong it's why we chose those two brands to add in because they add so much value," Ms Williams said.
The venue will be the only Strike Bowling centre on the South Coast .
It's not just for the kids this school holiday, Ms Williams said with a cocktail punch being created at the bar, served in a disco ball.
"We love creativity and fun. We like adults to feel like kidults. So we're trying to bring back that experience they should have just as much as the kids," she said.
Are there enough entertainment venues for kids and teens?
Gay Glover, watches on as her two granddaughters Sofia and Zara compete in the arcade at B. Lucky & Sons.
"We normally come here. Yeah probably for the older age group there's you know plenty of things to do, but maybe not so much for the younger ones," Mrs Glover said.
"We'd like the cinema to open again, I mean there was a cinema."
Mia Taylor said there aren't enough venues to hang out in Wollongong, with the main areas being the shopping centre and the basketball court on Burelli Street.
"Wollongong is like the main area everyone comes, everyone interacts. So now that there's a Strike Bowling, I think there's gonna be a lot more teenagers," the 16-year old said.
The Woonona resident said she'd like to see a nice big cinema.
"I feel like if we expanded some social areas around Wollongong that would be a lot better, more activities for teenagers to do [and] not just in North Wollongong but surrounding it as well," Mia said.
Farmborough Heights teenager Zaidyn Phan, said there are enough areas for young people but it would be better to have more variety.
"More sporting stuff like soccer," he said.
"[It's important] so people can have fun, be kids, because nowadays people want to grow up fast, just enjoy being a kid."
