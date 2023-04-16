Picnics are a great way to get out and about, without spending up big. Best of all, you can pack a picnic brunch, lunch or twilight dinner and enjoy it just about anywhere.
Try visiting a local park, beach, or national park. Or make your picnic part of a bigger day trip.
Check out our list of 15 of the best picnic spots in the Illawarra-Shoalhaven.
PLEASE NOTE: Alerts are sometimes in place in national parks after heavy rains, including closures of areas and entire parks. Please go to the alerts page and search for the park you wish to visit before setting off.
If you like your picnic areas with a view, then Sublime Point lookout is just for you.
The lookout itself offers 180 degree views of the ocean, rainforest and Wollongong beaches.
Access is via a difficult, 850-metre trek along Sublime Point walking track, mainly uphill, so is not for the faint-hearted.
It is one of the few walks that links the coastal foothills and the plateau, and the track branches off before ascending sharply to reach the lookout.
You will pass through lush coastal rainforest before you come to a series of steel ladders that take you up the steep terrain.
A picnic area is located at the lookout. If you forget something or want a coffee, there is even a cafe.
Overlooking Stanwell Park beach is Stanwell Park Beach Reserve. The large reserve is tucked just behind the beach and is a great place to have a picnic. There is plenty of green space to run around, and it has its own playground and amenities such as barbecue facilities.
There is a lagoon nearby to explore, or why not head down to the beach for a walk or a swim.
The beach is Wollongong's most northern patrolled beach and lifesavers from Helensburgh Stanwell Park Surf LIfesaving Club patrol the beach in the summer months.
You can watch the hang gliders as they sail off the nearby cliff at Bald Hill, Stanwell Park.
A new cafe was built in the reserve several years ago to replace the old kiosk.
Located in the Mount Keira precinct of Illawarra Escarpment State Conservation Area is Byarong Park picnic area.
It is the perfect base from which you can explore Mount Keira, which at 463.9 metres high, is one of Wollongong's biggest landmarks, both figuratively and literally.
Forming part of the Illawarra escarpment, it provides sweeping views over the city.
You can traverse Mount Keira via its ring track, a 5.5-kilometre trail that will take 3.5 to 4.5 hours to complete. Along the way you will encounter lush forests and terrain, from cool sub-tropical bush to lofty red cedars and rocky outcrops.
The trail starts near the Byarong car park, right beside the picnic area.
A natural annex of Wollongong Botanic Garden, Mount Keira Summit Park is another great place for a picnic.
Located at the top of the Illawarra escarpment, it is a significant Aboriginal cultural heritage site and offers views over Wollongong from the various lookouts and bushwalking tracks.
While you are there make sure you check out the view from Mount Keira lookout.
In the park you will find a picnic area complete with free electric barbecues, a kiosk and public toilets.
Located in Keiraville, Wollongong Botanic Garden was established in 1964 but opened to the public for the first time in 1970.
It is the perfect place for a picnic, with many different areas to set up for a few hours or the entire day.
The garden feature a number of 'Living' or garden collections, including Australian open forest, Azalea bank and Middle Creek, dryland collection, flowering trees and shrubs, palm collection, rainforest collection, rose garden, Sir Joseph Banks glasshouse, succulents collection, Towri bush tucker garden and woodland garden.
There is also a creek that runs into a small lake, which is often teeming with bird life. You can cross over the Kawasaki Bridge which leads to a Japanese tea house.
A 'wellness trail' had been designed with well-being in mind. Starting at the south west corner of Mercury Lawn, there are seven short sensory exercises to experience along the way.
The garden also features an all-abilities playground, amphitheatre, duck pond with rotunda, insect hotels, outdoor reading rooms and sculptures.
There are barbeques as well as a cafe and car park.
The Royal National Park just north of the Illawarra and is the oldest national park in the country and the second oldest national park in the world (outside Yellowstone in the US). It is also one of the biggest.
It has numerous picnic spots where you can relax and unwind, or if it is exercise you are after, you can add on a bushwalk along the many walking tracks.
The family-friendly riverside Currawong Flat picnic area offers fishing, paddling and picnicking along the banks of Hacking River. Located in the park's Audley precinct, it is close to the Royal National Park Visitor Centre, and is a great spot to spend a relaxing day, or as a pit-stop.
Pick a spot under the shade of the she-oaks and tuck into a picnic lunch as you soak up the scenic river views.
Still in the Royal National Park, you will find Wattamolla picnic area.
It is a great place to base yourself while you explore the waterfalls and beautiful lagoon which is nearby. The calm waters of the lagoon are perfect for swimming or snorkelling.
You can also enjoy a walk along one of the coastal tracks or check out Wattamolla beach, which is just on the other side of the lagoon and is a great place for fishing. Keep an eye out for bird life, such as a sea eagle or oystercatcher.
This picnic area is a popular family spot, with parking close by.
Please note: Visitors are asked not to jump from the top of the waterfall into the lagoon as there have been many reported injuries.
Still in the Royal National Park is another must-do picnic spot, Garie Beach.
The beach is patrolled during the summer months by its own surf lifesaving club, and it is a wonderful place to visit all year round.
The beach is great for swimming, whale watching, fishing, surfing and walking. It also offers an opportunity for bird watching, and you may spot an albatross, sea eagle, or rare peregrine falcon as they cruise on the updraft from coastal breezes.
Pack a picnic lunch and make the day of it. While you are there you can also explore the rainforest gullies near the beach and check out the view from Governor Game lookout before heading home.
Located between Kiama and Nowra is Seven Mile beach. It is part of the Seven Mile Beach National Park which extends from Shoalhaven Heads to Gerroa.
The small coastal park offers a great day out for the whole family thanks to activities including fishing, swimming, picnicking and walking.
There are picnic areas at either end of the beach, including Beach Road picnic area.
The picnic area is also the starting point of two sand tracks, known as north track and south track.
The south track takes you through an ancient and untouched forest of majestic blackbutt trees, rare bangalay sand forest and littoral rainforest before you emerge in the middle of Seven Mile Beach, halfway between Gerroa and Shoalhaven Heads, while the north track meanders north through dune blackbutt, bangalay forests and a littoral rainforest where you can spot birds including thornbills, wrens, honeyeaters and the brown cuckoo dove.
Located in Heathcote National Park just north of the Illawarra is Kingfisher Pool picnic area.
Located beside a campground of the same name, the picnic area is a beautiful place to stop for lunch while exploring Heathcote National Park.
Access is via the Bullawarring walking track, and requires a fairly long walk to get there, where you will find a truly remarkable spot awash with natural beauty.
A pristine freshwater stream, which is fringed by Gymea lilies, tea trees and waxflowers empties into the pristine natural pool.
A selection of small waterfalls empty into the pool.
After a swim, sit back and take it all in as you listen for local birdlife.
If you have ever wanted to enjoy a picnic while listening to the soothing sound of a waterfall, then Carrington Falls picnic area is for you.
You will find picnic areas and barbecue facilities, along with some short walking tracks leading you to no less than three great lookouts offering amazing views.
Located in Budderoo National Park, you can take your pick from a number of cascades, waterholes and rockpools, as well as Carrington Falls themselves, which plunge into the gully below.
The picnic area, which is also known as Thomas Place, is a great base if you wish to head off on one of the walking tracks taking you to Izzards lookout and beyond.
Enjoy a picnic lunch while looking out over the vibrant wildflowers and watch out for a lyrebird scratching in the undergrowth, or you might spot a swamp wallaby or long-nosed potoroo.
Still in Budderoo National Park is Nellies Glen picnic area. It is a great place to relax and unwind, or you can use it as a base to explore the nearby swimming hole and waterfall.
Nellies Glen swimming hole can be approached via a creek, which is a lovely way to see it from above.
According to Bushwalk the Gong, it's a shallow pool which is great for swimming with young children, but not suitable for jumping into.
If you visit when the sun is high in the sky as you will see lovely blue and green tones in the water. Carefully make your way down to the pool from the top of the waterfall.
Children can explore the overhanging fern 'cave' and splash around the water's edge.
After a relaxing picnic under the shade of a magnificent eucalyptus forest, help the kids find brightly coloured fungi and orchids in the canopy. Check the forest floor for blue objects, which is a sign a male satin bower bird is trying to impress a lady.
You can explore nearby Missingham lookout or Warris Chair lookout via one of the walking tracks or head to Carrington Falls.
Also in Budderoo National Park is Minnamurra Rainforest picnic area.
This peaceful spot beside Minnamurra River is the perfect place to enjoy lunch while you explore Minnamurra Rainforest and Falls.
Set off from the Minnamurra Rainforest Centre and walk along the 4.2-kilometres Minnamurra Falls elevated boardwalk and paved track to the falls.
You will pass trickling streams, moss-covered rocks and feathered ferns as you look out over the rainforest canopy and canyon before arriving at the viewing platforms overlooking the lower and upper parts of Minnamurra Falls.
Along the way you can spot butterflies, animals and birds in the trees and leaf litter, and maybe even a lyrebird. You can also branch off on to the Lyrebird Loop Walk.
Jutting out into the Pacific Ocean and overlooking Wollongong Harbour is Flagstaff Hill Park.
It is a great place for a picnic, which you can pack yourself or simply stop at one of the nearby eateries and grab a takeaway to enjoy while you gaze out over the horizon.
After lunch, take a walk out to Wollongong breakwater, which is home to Wollongong Breakwater Lighthouse, also known as Wollongong Harbour Lighthouse.
The historic lighthouse, situated on the southern breakwater of the heritage-listed Wollongong Harbour, was commissioned in 1872. It was initially powered by vegetable oils before it was switched to gas.
It is no longer in operation but is somewhat of a tourist attraction today.
The park is also close to Flagstaff Point Lighthouse, which was built to assist the passage of vessels into Port Kembla.
Completed in 1936 by the Department of Shipping and Transport, it was the first fully automatic flashing lighthouse in NSW.
Located a short distance from the city centre and North beach you will find Stuart Park.
It is a great spot for a picnic thanks to its central location and the fact it is home to one of the most popular regional playgrounds in Wollongong city.
The playground features an 8.6-metre high sky tower, with three giant tube slides. There are also two flying foxes, swings, a cubby house, sound bells and plenty of other fun features to explore.
Make sure you bring a bike, skateboard or scooter so the little ones can explore the pathways that encircle the play equipment while you relax on your picnic rug.
It is also the site of many Wollongong Council run events, such as Australia Day festivities.
