Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News
Things to Do

English super band 10cc celebrates 50th anniversary with gig at Anita's Theatre Thirroul

Merryn Porter
By Merryn Porter
April 18 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

When English band 10cc formed in 1972, Richard Nixon was the US president and Don McLean was topping the charts both here in Australia and overseas with his song American Pie.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Merryn Porter

Merryn Porter

Journalist

Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.