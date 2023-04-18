When English band 10cc formed in 1972, Richard Nixon was the US president and Don McLean was topping the charts both here in Australia and overseas with his song American Pie.
Within a year, they had spawned their first hit, Donna, followed by their first number one track, Rubber Bullets. But they are perhaps best known for their 1975 song, I'm Not in Love, released one year before they disbanded.
After reforming two years later without Godley and Creme, and with a new drummer, Paul Burgess, they released another massive hit, The Things We Do For Love.
A number of band members came and went, before they split again in 1984, only to see the four original band members reunite in 1991 to record a new album.
Since then the band has continued to evolve. The past two decades has seen them release live versions of their songs and greatest hits compilations, undertake tours and celebrate their 40th anniversary.
Now, as they reach their 50th anniversary, they are embarking on a 20-date tour of Australian capital and regional cities that will bring them to Anita's Theatre Thirroul, on Thursday, June 22.
The band's current line-up of Gouldman, Burgess, Rick Fenn, Mick Wilson and Mike Stevens will perform all their hits, including Dreadlock Holiday, The Wall Street, Art For Art's Sake, The Dean and Me, I'm Mandy Fly Me, People In Love, Good Morning Judge and Life Is A Minestrone.
Today, 10cc is considered one of the most inventive and influential bands in popular music, having achieved commercial, critical and creative success and selling more than 30 million albums worldwide.
I'm Not In Love has been played more than 5 million times on the radio, and featured in movies Guardians Of The Galaxy and Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason.
Ahead of the tour, Gouldman said the band sounded fantastic, and he put their longevity down to the quality and individuality of their songs,
"Our main strength is the songs. Hit after hit after hit. It's relentless," he said.
"They don't seem to date. We never followed any trend. We simply wrote for our own pleasure. The fact that the songs are being played as often on the radio today as they ever were shows how true that is.
"Year on year we get busier and busier. It's great, we love touring and playing together and we get on really well."
He said they had also reached a whole new audience.
"The audiences these days are very gratifying. You get the people you would expect, who grew up with 10cc, but you also get young kids who know the songs too," he said.
"Now, whether they've discovered 10cc for themselves, via the internet or radio, or just grown up with their parents playing it in the house, I don't know. But we get a great mix of people from the generations."
Details: 10cc, Anita's Theatre Thirroul, Thursday, June 22. Tickets here.
Journalist with more than 25 years' experience in print and digital media who has covered most news rounds, including health, education, politics (local, state and federal), police and courts, with a special interest in women's and family matters. Highly-skilled interviewer and storyteller.
