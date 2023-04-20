Illawarra Mercury
First glimpse of what's in store at four-day OpenField Arts Festival in Berry


By Merryn Porter
Updated April 20 2023 - 11:11am, first published 11:00am
Immersive artistic experience: The OpenField Arts Festival in Berry will be held over four days in June. Pictures: Supplied


Visitors of all ages will be able to immerse themselves in an unparalleled artistic experience when the OpenField Arts Festival comes to Berry in June.

