Moves to change zoning rules to prevent housing density on large blocks close to the escarpment should put an end to the battle over a "stacked" development plan in the heart of Wollongong.
Residents of Keiraville have fought against a plan for 42 closely-built dwellings in five buildings, plus 96 car parking spaces, on Cosgrove Ave for several years.
They are confident Wollongong City Council's plans to rezone or reclassify about 58ha of land near the Illawarra Escarpment will put an end to the plan for good.
Twice the proposal has been rejected by the Southern Regional Planning Panel, and once the developer, Sydney firm Surewin Parkview, tried to challenge the rejection in court only to withdraw before the proceedings started.
There's no sure win now for the townhouses, which would have dominated the view from nearby parks and gardens.
The city council is pushing for 68 large lots near the escarpment to change zoning and building rules including minimum lot size and building height, in a move designed to protect the sensitive environment and concentrate housing where there is appropriate infrastructure and fewer natural hazards.
If the "gateway proposal" is approved by the Department of Planning and Environment, it will be put out for consultation again.
Geoff Kelly of the Keiraville Residents' action group said he was confident the Surewin Parkview plans would be finished.
He believed the proponents had no choice now but to pull out.
"We're very happy," he said.
"In some respects, Cosgrove is a classic example of why these, these lands along the front of the escarpment need to be protected.
"It's steep, it's rocky, it's of major visual significance. It can be seen from just about every point of the flat.
"There's lots of reasons why, you know, cost should be protected and those reasons by and large apply to a whole range of blocks along the escarpment, particularly to the north.
"There is a very good argument for stopping development as it sits at the moment and putting those blocks into a position where they don't do high density housing or medium density housing.
"We've been arguing this in two rounds with council through the local planning panels, and then the Land and Environment Court over 14 Cosgrove Ave - and there's been a major local community effort put into that.
"We were expecting to have to go through the whole thing again in May this year, and now that isn't happening. [So] it's cleared the way and made it a little easier to look at the issues along the escarpment as a whole. Locally we are extremely pleased."
You can read our stories without having to sign in all the time by downloading the app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
Senior journalist writing on the environment. Opinion columnist, independent. We rely on your news tips so please, don't be shy to let us know what's going on.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.