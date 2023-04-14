Balgownie veteran Graham Batty and Port Panthers superstar all-rounder Anthea Godwin were the big winners at Cricket Illawarra's annual presentation event on Friday night.
Batty, who has dominated Cricket Illawarra bowling attacks for years, was just as ruthless this season, hammering 743 runs at an average of 57.15 to win the first-grade batting award, which is now called the Glen Smede Award, in honour of Batty's late Bally team-mate.
It was a very good night for the powerful left-hand batter Batty, who was also presented the perpetual Joe Waldock Trophy.
University cricketer Angus Campbell and Students' life member Marg Pemberton picked up the Dick Dallas and Norm Warren trophies respectively, while Keira captain Mitch Hearn won the Ron Ring Trophy.
Wests Illawarra leg-spinner Udara Jayasundara won the first-grade bowling award, snaring 39 wickets at the impressive average of just 9.33, while the Northern Districts Butchers were officially crowned premiers and Wollongong took out the club championship.
But one of the biggest winners of the night was undoubtedly Port Panthers gun Anthea Godwin.
The Illawarra representative player took out the female cricketer of the year award and also won the batting award, after hammering 391 runs at a fantastic average of 78.2.
Godwin's Panthers' team-mate Nicola Hudson won the bowling award, while Port finished the season as premiers.
The Brewers Cup Award winners were Ava Brown (batting) and Kobi Lynch Munro (bowling).
Meantime, the second-grade men's winners were Wollongong's Pete Zybands, who won the batting award after plundering 432 runs at an average of 43.2 ,and his team-mate Andrew McRae won the bowling awards after claiming 27 wickets at an average of just 6.15.
The Butchers were second grade premiers.
The third grade winners were Aamar Yasir (batting - 542 runs at an average of 57) and Ben Mulcahy (bowling - 26 wickets at 9.27).
Forth grade winners were Aaron Illatse (batting - 1004 runs at 77.23) and Zaied Bin Khalid (bowling - 26 wickets at 10.08).
Meantime, the night coincided with the launch of Cricket Illawarra's inaugural Hall of Fame.
Five players were inducted into CI's Hall of Fame: they were David Gregory, Tom Garrett, Ruby Monaghan, Brian Taber and Phil Jaques.
The initiative for the Hall of Fame is the brainchild of former Cricket Illawarra president Mark Johnston, who established a Hall of Fame Sub-Committee to advise on how to constitute and operate a Hall of Fame to honour the most significant individuals in the history of cricket in the Illawarra region.
Chas Keys (Chair), Ron Johnston, Ron Hales, Chris Adams and Neil Coad made up the Sub-Committee which came up with four recommendations, which were adopted and used to select the inaugural recipients.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
