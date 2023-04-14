Illawarra Mercury
Wollongong kidney recipient tees off in World Transplant Games

Marlene Even
By Marlene Even
April 14 2023
Zac McMahon with his golf clubs at Kembla Grange. He will be competing in the World Transplant Games. Picture by Sylvia Liber
Zac McMahon, a kidney transplant recipient, will be representing his country in golf thanks to his father's life saving gift.

