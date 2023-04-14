Wollongong kidney recipient tees off in World Transplant Games

Zac McMahon, a kidney transplant recipient, will be representing his country in golf thanks to his father's life saving gift.
The 32-year old has had a life-long passion for golf but his life took a turn when diagnosed with kidney failure in 2016.
"He just got really sick and the doctor said that his kidneys were failing," his mother Sharon McMahon said.
"He did dialysis three times a week, and it takes about five hours each time."
The Kanahooka resident missed golf dearly as he spent hours hooked up to a dialysis machine while on the waiting list for a kidney transplant.
One day while in hospital his transplant coordinator handed him a booklet about the World Transplant Games and it became part of his bucket list.
The Transplant Games celebrates athletes who have received a life-saving transplant while spreading awareness about organ and tissue donation.
In 2018 Mr McMahon received the best gift he could ask for from his father Paul, a new kidney.
"It saved his life because we just didn't know what would have happened. We were told he wasn't going to live unless he got the transplant," Mrs McMahon said.
His health quickly improved after receiving the transplant. He was able to slowly get back into the swing of golf and returned to his job as a support worker.
"It's great now just to be playing again with my dad and friends," Zac McMahon said.
Across Australia 1459 people are on the waiting list for a kidney transplant, as at April 1 2023.
"I mean when you go on the actual donor list it can be years before you get a compatibility. So Zac was very lucky to get one within two years," Mrs McMahon said.
Now with a new lease on life, he will be representing Australia in the individual and team golf event at the 2023 World Transplant Games.
He joins more than 1,500 participants from over 50 countries.
Transplant Australia will host the six day event in Perth starting on Saturday, April 15.
"It's a privilege, I'm excited to represent my country and to meet new people when I'm over there from different nationalities," Mr McMahon said.
Mr McMahon has been training at The Grange Golf Club leading up to the competition.
CEO of Transplant Australia and World Transplant Games federation president Chris Thomas encourages Australians to register to become an organ and tissue donor.
"Every Australian can make a difference by registering as a donor. It takes just one minute but has the potential to give someone years of extra life," Mr Thomas said.
"These Games demonstrate what transplant recipients can achieve on the sporting field."
In 2022, only 36 per cent of the Australian population over 16-years old were registered to be a donor.
To register as a donor you can visit donatelife.gov.au/register-donor-today or register through your myGov account or Express Plus Medicare app.
There are around 1,800 Australians wait listed for a transplant and around 14,000 additional people on dialysis - some of whom may need a kidney transplant.
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content. Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play.
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.