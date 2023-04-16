Less than a month out from his wedding, Figtree resident Akhil Antony wanted to do something to surprise his bride-to-be, Sneha Joseph.
So with the help of Sheldon from local business Let Us Shine For You and a couple of friends, he had an eye-catching romantic setting created by the pond of the Wollongong Botanic Garden, ready for a pre-wedding photo shoot with his fiancee.
A blanket sprinkled with flower petals was laid out in front of a sign that read 'Marry Me', which was decorated with red balloons.
Mr Antony and Ms Joseph will get married in their home country of India, a celebration that will include 2000 to 3000 guests.
The pair met through an arranged marriage; Ms Joseph said, "We were talking for months, and I thought: 'Yes, he's the man'."
She moved to Australia from New Zealand a month ago to be with Mr Antony, who studied at the University of Wollongong and returned to live in the city after working in Moss Vale for a time.
The pair will travel back to India to reunite with their families and celebrate their union at the end of this month, with their wedding taking place in early May.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
