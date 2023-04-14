Illawarra Mercury
Man, 21, charged over fatal stabbing of Wollongong paramedic Steven Tougher

Updated April 14 2023 - 10:43pm, first published 10:33pm
Police at the scene of the stabbing fatality in Campbelltown on Friday morning.
A man has been charged with murder following the fatal stabbing of a Wollongong paramedic outside a Campbelltown McDonald's early Friday morning.

