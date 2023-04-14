A man has been charged with murder following the fatal stabbing of a Wollongong paramedic outside a Campbelltown McDonald's early Friday morning.
Police were called to the fast-food restaurant on Queen Street about 5.30am to reports a male paramedic had been stabbed.
The victim, identified as 29-year-old Steven Tougher, was treated at the scene and taken to Liverpool Hospital, where he later died.
A crime scene was established, which was forensically examined by specialist officers.
The homicide squad and detectives from Campbelltown commenced an investigation into the incident under Strike Force Tarpaulin.
A 21-year-old man was arrested at the scene and taken to Campbelltown Police Station.
Homicide detectives have now charged the man with murder.
He has been refused bail to appear at Parramatta Local Court on Saturday, April 15.
"NSW Police would like to commend the actions of the emergency services and members of the public who rendered first aid and assistance at the scene," a police statement read.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our news app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you alerts for breaking news as it happens. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.