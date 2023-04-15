Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Dragons Den

Dragons coach Anthony Griffin unfazed by persistent talk surrounding his future

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated April 15 2023 - 11:43am, first published 10:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Anthony Griffin isn't fazed by discussion about his coaching future. Picture by Adam McLean
Anthony Griffin isn't fazed by discussion about his coaching future. Picture by Adam McLean

He's under the pump, but Dragons coach Anthony Griffin insists uncertainty over his coaching future is not playing on his mind ahead of Sunday's clash with the Raiders.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Dragons Den
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.