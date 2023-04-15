He's under the pump, but Dragons coach Anthony Griffin insists uncertainty over his coaching future is not playing on his mind ahead of Sunday's clash with the Raiders.
The showdown in the capital will precede a board meeting on Tuesday, with the club's search for a head coach beyond this season certain to be discussed.
It emerged last week that current Maroons coach Billy Slater knocked back the club's interest, the likes of Jason Ryles, Dean Young, Ben Hornby and Shane Flanagan remain on a shortlist that reportedly still includes Griffin.
While it seems unlikely that Griffin's immediate future rests on the result of Sunday's fixture, a poor performance could hasten a call.
There's no escaping the topic, but Griffin says it hasn't factored into his day-to-day thinking, even as the likes of Ben Hunt and Blake Lawrie leapt to his defence this week.
"No, only when you guys come and ask me questions about it," Griffin said when asked if it was playing on his mind.
"[The players] get asked questions, they've got to give you an answer. That's something that's got nothing to do with the game at the moment.
"I don't take any notice of that. My job is to coach the team and I'm enjoying doing that."
The Dragons will be looking to bounce back from a last-gasp defeat at the hands of an undermanned Titans last week, though Griffin feels his side is travelling better than its record reflects.
"Cronulla (in round three) was a poor day for us but, apart from that, we're probably entitled to have another win or two," Griffin said.
"That's just the way the season rolls at times. We've just got to hang in there and keep building our performances and you'll get one or two with a bounce of luck at some stage during the season as well.
"I thought the Titans probably played the best game of football they've played in a long, long time. It was a quality game and we were really disappointed to miss out on the points.
"There's a lot of things to like about it, it was a strong performance in a lot of areas we've been working on. Ultimately in the last couple of minutes we missed the points.
"Taking the result out of it, I thought there was a lot of things there that were really pleasing for us. Obviously, there's some other stuff that we've got to fix up, but we'll be better than that this week."
After producing a stunning boil-over against Brisbane last week, with Griffin saying the addition of star pair Jack Wighton and Joe Tapine on Sunday will only make the hosts more formidable.
"It's always a tough road trip and they played their best game last weekend coming off an embarrassing sort of loss to Penrith the week before," Griffin said.
"They've got some great players in Wighton and in their forward pack, [Josh] Papali'i and Tapine. They made the playoffs last year and it's [been] a similar start for them, they had a slow start [last year] and then got going again.
"It's hard to win there, that's why it's such a great opportunity for us to go out there, keep building our performances, and get the points."
Despite persistent whispers that Jayden Sullivan could be recalled as a bench utility, Griffin said his side will run out as named, with Moses Mbye and Jacob Liddle to continue their dummy-half tandem.
Liddle played just 34 minutes last week after starting the match, subbed out in the 28th minute and returning with just six minutes left.
While it wasn't ideal, Griffin said it was the product of Francis Molo's fourth-minute sin-binning that impacted bench rotations.
"It was just the way the game played it out," Griffin said.
"We had to make a lot of changes early. We were really fatigued after doing that 10 minutes with 12 men.
"We did it really well, we defended our line, and it just affected the balance of our interchange going forward.
"There was nothing in there as far as not wanting to get Lidds back on, we just ran out of interchanges."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
