Steelers seal finals berth with first-half blitz against Tigers

Illawarra will taste finals action in its inaugural season after punching a finals ticket with a 28-8 win over the Tigers at Lidcombe Oval on Saturday.
The Steelers led 24-0 after a commanding first-half display that put the game to bed before the break, locking in second spot on the ladder after Canterbury suffered a stunning 36-4 touch-up at the hands of Mounties.
The Steelers will now face the Dogs in the two-versus-three final, while the victory was also enough for Mounties to leapfrog title fancies the Roosters into fourth spot.
It caps a stellar maiden campaign for Alicia-Kate Hawke's side that, at full strength, is more than capable of claiming silverware in a fortnight's time.
Player of the match Viena Tinao was a powerhouse up front, grabbing her side's second four-pointer and regularly cutting a swathe through the Tigers defence in the middle of the park.
Teagan Berry was also an ever-present threat at fullback - where she's tipped the feature for the Dragons at NRLW level - after Hawke pulled a surprise in shifting star No. 1 Emma Tonegato to lock.
The move pulled out of Jillaroos coach Brad Donald's World Cup playbook didn't see the former Dally M Medalist get too many touches, but her presence in the middle of the park made an impact nonetheless.
After coughing up possession in the first of the match, the Steelers were near faultless for the remainder of the opening stanza.
It told on the scoreboard when Shak Tungai, in her return from concussion, plucked a Taliah Fuimaono bomb out of the air for the first try six minutes in.
Rachael Pearson converted from the sideline for a 6-0 lead that quickly became 12 when Jordyn Preston crossed off a neat tip-on from Berry four minutes later.
Pearson again sharp off the tee before Tineo crashed over from close range courtesy of a Keeley Davis short ball for18-0 after just16 minutes.
Hawke would have liked to see her side post more points given its dominance, but it took a handy 24-point cushion into the break when Berry added a fourth try on the stroke of halftime.
The Steelers were sluggish to start the second half, conceding their first points in meek fashion as Pauline Piliae-Rasabale barged over from close range.
The Steelers steadied through Josie Strong 17 minutes into the second stanza, though Pearson's conversion attempt bounced off the upright to keep the gap to four converted tries.
Tiger fullback Rebecca Pollard grabbed her side's second try when she seized on a loose ball and dashed 30 metres to the line with 14 minutes left but it was as close as the hosts got.
It proved a day of double-celebration for the club, with Courtney Crawford's Tarsha Gale Cup side progressing to week two of the finals with a 20-4 win over the Eels at Campbelltown.
The Steelers conceded the first try eight minutes in but did not concede another point, leading 6-4 at halftime and going on with it to the tune of three unanswered tries in the second stanza.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
