The family of a former Bulli High School student Steven Tougher have described him as "exceptional" in a heartbreaking statement.
Mr Tougher, 29, was killed outside a Campbelltown McDonald's on Friday.
His colleague activated a duress alarm, sparking a police response in which a 21-year-old man allegedly wielding a knife was tasered and arrested. He has since been charged with murder.
Mr Tougher's wife, Madison, along with his parents Jillian and Jeff and his sister, Jess, released a statement through NSW Police.
"Steven's dedication to helping others shone brightest during his work as a NSW Ambulance paramedic and previously as a nurse," they said.
"But it wasn't just his medical expertise that made him exceptional - Steven's compassion touched the lives of so many people."
Mr Tougher left behind his wife Madison, who he had married just a few weeks earlier. They had a young child and the family were expecting a second.
"He had a way of calming fears, offering words of solace, and showing kindness in the midst of chaotic or traumatic events," they said.
"Steven had an uncanny ability to connect with people, to truly understand their needs, and to provide care with genuine warmth and empathy.
"He was always ready with a smile, a kind word, or a lending hand and brought joy to those around him.
Their comments come after Illawarra nurses paid tribute to Steven, calling him a "hero".
Mr Tougher was a NSW Nurses and Midwives' Association (NSWNMA) branch official and NSWNMA general secretary Shay Candish paid tribute.
"Our hearts go out to Steven's family, friends and colleagues who face this awful tragedy," Ms Candish said.
"It's heartbreaking when a healthcare worker doesn't get to go home. Nurses and paramedics live our lives to help others, this is just senseless.
"Our thoughts are also with the nurses and healthcare workers at Liverpool hospital who did all they could to save Steven's life, and his current and past colleagues who will be impacted by his death."
Emma Gedge, an NSWNMA Councillor and midwife, spoke on behalf of Illawarra nurses and midwives who worked alongside Steven.
"Steven was our friend and colleague. A dedicated nurse and staunch union activist, Steven never hesitated to help people, no matter the circumstances. As a NSWNMA Branch Official, Steven never stopped advocating for his colleagues and patients. We will never forget his big smiles, cheeky giggles and charismatic personality," Ms Gedge said.
"Steven was a true hero with the kindest soul, who worked towards his dream of becoming a paramedic for many years. He was a loving son, partner, father and friend. We are devastated by this senseless loss and send our deepest sympathies to Steven's family."
Mr Tougher's family thanked the community for their support over the last 24 hours.
"While we are still grieving our much-loved husband, father, son, and brother, we are thankful for all the love and support we've received from his NSW Ambulance colleagues, his closest friends and family, the greater NSW Health family, NSW Police, and members of the community," they said.
At a press conference on Saturday, April 15, Minister for Health and Member for Keira Ryan park said he "will do everything possible to ensure that not only is his [Steven's] tragic death, never forgotten, but that they are given every ounce of support needed".
"He has a young family, a child on the way and a young child, a partner, a mum and a dad. He was a normal family man doing a critically important job. the people of New South Wales today are going to wrap their arms around that family for the days and weeks and months ahead," he said.
"I ask for those people to do whatever you can, you see a paramedic out and about today, reach out to them, let them know you're thinking about them that you know you appreciate from incredible work they do every single day to keep the safe," he added.
A GoFundMe page set up on Friday afternoon sought support for the paramedic's partner, Madison.
"Madison is due to have her second child in a few short weeks," the page description read.
As of 4pm on Sunday, it had raised more than $365,000, with a goal of $1 million.
