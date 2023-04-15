Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Family's tribute to Steven Tougher: 'He was always ready with a smile'

By Newsroom
Updated April 15 2023 - 6:14pm, first published 4:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Steven Tougher's NSW Paramedic class in 2022. Inset Steven Tougher.
Steven Tougher's NSW Paramedic class in 2022. Inset Steven Tougher.

The family of a former Bulli High School student Steven Tougher have described him as "exceptional" in a heartbreaking statement.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.