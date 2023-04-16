The decision to keep Cuban Granchico at home paid off in style for Joseph Ible on Saturday.
The Kembla Grange trainer had considered taking the rangy five-year-old gelding to Randwick for the Midway Handicap, but made the late call to tackle the Conditional Benchmark 68 instead.
He loomed ominously on the turn for Louise Day and made the chance count, punching clear of the Robert and Luke Price-trained Satness, with hot favourite Token Capitalist finishing off well for third.
The Prices had chased success in the city, with a charging Cuban Royale unable to catch sight of romping winner Tamerlane and Randwick, but Robert and Luke Price still had plenty to celebrate at Kembla Grange.
The Price team sent Cuban Royale back to town in the Benchmark 100 Petaluma Handicap and ran admirably, fighting on for seventh, 5.5 lengths off the Godolphin talent, who surged clear in the straight to beat Welwal and Flying Crazy.
But back on home turf, it was a different story, as Noble Attack launched their day, breaking through at the 11th start by nosing out She's Jessie in a 1300m Maiden Handicap.
Victory Lane then made it a double, swooping to nail Major Murphy on the line, with even money favourite Jedibeel third in a 1200m BM64 on a Heavy 9.
Meanwhile, Ross McConville's Nautical Miss only enhanced her prospects of making a Listed Fillies and Mares 2100m race on Tatts Tiara during the Queensland carnival, after finishing off nicely for sixth in Saturday's Midway Handicap (1400m) first-up.
"A good run, she was very keen before the race, I had to take her to the gates quite steady because she wanted to go," jockey Chad Schofield said.
"But she jumped well and I just sort of sat quiet on her to help her relax.
"She relaxed nicely, the pace wasn't all that hot but we had cover so she could just flow into the straight, she kept going through her gears nicely. I think definitely aim for a bit further, but it was a nice run, she kept finding the line."
Ible, meanwhile scratched Takissacod from Sunday's Gundagai Cup on a Heavy 10.
