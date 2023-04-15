It didn't take Illawarra District Rugby Union heavyweights Avondale and Shoalhaven long to stamp their class, recording big wins in the opening round of the 2023 season.
Avondale were particularly impressive at home on Saturday, hammering an under-strength Wollongong Vikings 73-7.
The Wombats crossed for 11 tries in the big win at Avondale Rugby Park, with No 8 Tevita Vea capping his brilliant game with a hat-trick of tries.
Avondale fly-half Steven Leuta also enjoyed a day out, crossing for two five-pointers, while full-back Jessiah Tiata finished with 21 points courtesy of a try and eight conversions.
Last season's beaten grand-finalist Avondale never looked like losing after racing to a 26-0 half-time lead.
To the Vikings credit they never gave up and did well in patches despite having no fresh reserves to call on.
Their halfback Michael Maidment gave the Vikings a glimmer of hope early in the second half when he crossed for a smart try after taking a quick tap and regathering his own kick.
Maidment converted his try to reduce the deficit to 33-7 but it was all one way traffic after that with Avondale crossing for six unanswered tries.
Avondale assistant coach Sene Auelua was happy with the Wombats first hit-out of the season.
"It wasn't too bad a performance for a first hit-out. It was good to see the boys have a big blow out there," he said.
"I also want to give credit to Vikings too. They never let up."
Auelua praised the whole team for the big win but acknowledged Avondale's No 8 Tevita Vea was "something special".
"He's a big key in the forward pack and in this team," he said.
"Tevita is a very good player. We are trying to build a team around him and some of the other boys. We have a good all-round team this year.
"The forward packs have been one of those strengths Avondale has had for awhile but I'd say we are trying to have a good balance too. We've got a great bunch of skillful backs. It is all about working together and combining both forwards and backs together."
Avondale have added a few new players and coaches, including Auelua, this season.
"It's good coming in with some new ideas that has helped this club. We are still working on it. It's a long season, today is only game one. It's a good start."
Vikings coach Michael Crane couldn't fault his team's "brave" effort but conceded one of the competition benchmarks were just too good on the day.
"Avondale and Shoalhaven are the benchmarks of the competition. Avondale showed today how good they are," Crane said.
"We weren't under any illusions of how tough it was going to be today but I'm proud of the way our guys played, especially considering we had no reserves.
"We had six guys out this week and when you have a small squad it makes things very difficult but the boys kept backing up. I thought we did alright.
"The boys never gave up, we did well in the set scrums and we won all our set pieces actually, so there is a lot of things to take away from it. We just need to get fitter. That was basically our first game. We haven't had a trial game so I'm pretty rapt."
Meantime, some 60 kilometres away in Bowral, reigning premiers Shoalhaven handed the home side Bowral a 57-0 thrashing.
The Will Miller-coached Shoalhaven crossed for nine tries at Bowral Rugby Club, with the Brandon brothers Mark, Steven and Keiran all picking up five-pointers.
Mark scored two tries and kicked four goals to finish with 18 points, while his siblings picked up a try each, with Keiran also kicking two goals.
Harri Hibbs also bagged two tries for Shoalies, to set up a mouth-watering second round clash against Avondale next Saturday.
In the other first round fixtures on Saturday, Campbelltown downed University 24-12, Tech Waratahs secured a hard-fought 22-7 away win over Camden and Kiama held-off visitors Shamrocks 27-17.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
