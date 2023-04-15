Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra rugby heavyweights Avondale and Shoalhaven stamp their class

Agron Latifi
By Agron Latifi
Updated April 15 2023 - 7:02pm, first published 7:00pm
Avondale fly-half Steven Leuta crossed for two tries in his team's 73-7 win over Vikings at Avondale Rugby Park. Picture by Anna Warr
It didn't take Illawarra District Rugby Union heavyweights Avondale and Shoalhaven long to stamp their class, recording big wins in the opening round of the 2023 season.

