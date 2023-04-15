In easily the result of the season so far, South Coast United have pulled off a sensational upset defeating Coniston 1-0 thanks to a late Advin Trebincevic strike.
The victory was made even more special considering the squad that lined up for the clash against Rob Jonovski's men was extremely inexperienced, exemplified by young Chris Skara in goals.
Greg Valic's side were without a number of their usual players including Jason Bleakley (suspension) and Kieren Brodnik.
The win sees United lift off the bottom of the ladder.
United player Alex Galbraith said that the win was a massive relief as the side had been putting in a lot of hard work at training so far this season.
"Any team that is losing games will have a bit of self doubt but as a team we have stayed pretty positive," he said.
"After losses it's always hard but overall we always rocked up on Tuesdays and Thursdays and said to one another that we're going to get better and we're going to change these results."
Galbraith added that the side were looking to push on from this result and cause some more surprises this season.
"To start slow and then get a win against a side like Coniston - who in theory are a finals side - was great," he said.
"It shows that we can do something. I'm not saying we're going to go an win the league but we can definitely surprise and challenge a few teams this season," Galbraith added.
The SCU-Coniston fixture was one of only three games played across the weekend in the top flight with midweek rain claiming three matches (Corrimal vs Port Kembla, Tarrawanna v Helensburgh and Cringila vs Wollongong United).
The victory sees the White Eagles go six from six to start the campaign and George Antoniou's side sit top of the ladder, five points clear of second placed Cringila.
Bulli now sit outside the top five with four losses in their opening seven games in an inconsistent start from Julio Miranda's troops.
The weekend's results comes after the announcement of the next round of Australia Cup preliminary rounds that includes five Illawarra teams (could be six if the Flame win their round four match on Monday evening).
It was confirmed the Thistle will play their second IPL team in the Cup so far this season, being drawn away to Olympic. The two sides have already met this season with that match finishing 2-2.
District League's Shellharbour - who pulled off a huge upset in the earlier rounds after defeating 2022 round of 32 finalists Wollongong United - have drawn a huge test in NPL1's Sutherland.
Bulli will travel away to take on Phoenix FC meanwhile Cringila will host Western Rage.
Born and bred in the Illawarra, I am a passionate sports writer. Football my first love but cover all sports. Do not hesitate to contact me at jordan.warren@austcommunitymedia.com.au.
