'We just did enough to get beat': Dragons go down to Raiders in Canberra error-fest

St George Illawarra have dropped their second nail-biter in as many weeks, going down 20-14 to the Raiders in a match that once again came down to the final play of the game.
A week after surrendering a match-winning lead late against the Titans, the Dragons scrapped to a 4-0 lead at halftime but were made to pay for an ill-disciplined display with and without the ball as the hosts ran in 20 second-half points.
The loss will again amp up pressure on coach Anthony Griffin ahead of a looming club board meeting on Tuesday, with a pre-game blunder that cost the Dragons an interchange before the opening whistle not helping his cause.
In an error-plagued opening half, the Dragons produced the first mistake prior to kickoff, with Moses Mbye subbed in to start at the expense of Jacob Liddle. It was a move not reflected on the official team sheet and thus burned an interchange before a ball was kicked.
It was far from the last mistake of the afternoon, though recalled Tautau Moga gave the visitors a sniff with a late intercept after Hudson Young looked to have sealed the victory with a one-on-one steal and 60-mere dash for a 10-point lead with six minutes left.
Seb Kris' fumble of a Ben Hunt bomb with less than a minute left gave the Dragons the final set of the match on the Raiders line, but Hunt's short ball to front-rower Josh Kerr on the final play proved a meek end.
Hunt took ownership of the final play in the aftermath, saying his side's attack lacked fluency for the most of the afternoon.
"It's a tough one," Hunt told Fox Sports.
"We had our fair share of possession in that second half, but attack wasn't good enough to be honest with. We knew Canberra scramble really well, but we just didn't execute.
"I was just pretty disappointed in myself at that last play there. I should have gone out the back rather than hit Josh Kerr. For us going forward, we just need to keep working hard.
"I think our attitude towards defence is pretty good, we just need to tighten up with our attack."
The late drama followed a first half that looked certain to see the scores locked at nil-all at the break before Moga crossed for the first try from close range inside 90 seconds before the siren.
It would have been fitting scoreline, with neither side deserving to concede points, and certainly not post them given the lack of respect both showed for the football.
Despite a wealth of opportunities in attacking zones, the Dragons completed just 13 of 21 sets, with the hosts not a whole lot better at 14 of 20 as the sides combined for 17 errors in the opening stanza.
The Raiders were slightly better in the second, despite being reduced to 12 men when Nick Cotric was sin-binned for dragging back Jack Bird in pursuit of a Hunt bomb. He also tweaked a hamstring in the process, leaving the Raiders a man down for the remaining 27 minutes.
The Dragons briefly capitalised through Mat Feagai in the ensuing set, but couldn't get closer from there despite a late intercept from Moga giving them the faintest of sniffs with two-and-a half minutes left.
"It was a funny game, I think both teams obviously weren't at their best," Griffin said.
"It's frustrating. We were really brave there for long periods in the game, but we just lost control of it early in the second half.
"That first 20 minutes of the second half, the way they got their two tries went against the defensive effort that we came up with all day. Then they steal the ball at the end and we just did enough to get beat.
"If we execute a bit better and attack, we're in a better position at half time. Instead of four, I thought we'd earned the right to be [up] a bit more.
"In the end we completed 60 odd percent and didn't take our chances when we needed to. In the context of the game, [we let in] a couple of soft tries.
"I thought we fought our way back in but we just weren't good enough."
The lack of attacking polish required both sides to be on-song defensively, which they were early on, with the Dragons repelling three straight sets from the hosts before getting their first touch of the footy.
The visitors were also forced into three straight line dropouts midway through the half without conceding points.
At the other end, the Raiders twice denied what looked like certain tries, Matthew Timoko producing a stunning try-saver in holding up Jack Bird on the Dragons first trip up the park.
Likewise Kris denied Moga with a cutting low tackle metres from the line, though the Dragons winger wouldn't be denied on the stroke of halftime when he carried five defenders across to plant the opening four-pointer.
It took just five minutes into the second half for the hosts to respond through Kris, who breezed across untouched on his side's right edge.
It capitalised on one of three straight penalties conceded by the visitors to start the half, with Jack de Belin placed on report for a lifting tackle on Starling and Bird pinged for a late shot on Fogarty following a clearing kick.
The Raiders opted to take the two points following the latter, taking an 8-4 lead with still half an hour to play. Tyrell Sloan did remarkably well in the next set to deny Fogarty a 40-20 with an athletic bat-back, only to be trapped in his own in-goal.
It still proved a huge play, with the Dragons equal to the ensuing defensive task and finding themselves up a man after Cotic was quite rightly binned for a professional foul on Bird at the other end.
Sloan produced the second of two try assists for Feagai down the touchline Cotric was absent from, though Lomax hooked his attempted conversion to the left on another rough day off the tee.
He made no mistake with a penalty goal next time up the park for a 10-8 lead that lasted barely three minutes, with Timoko barging through some flimsy on-line defence for his side's second try from dummy-half.
Jarrod Croker converted for a four-point cushion with 15 minutes to play. With the game on a knife edge, it was Young who sealed the deal with a one-on-one steal on Zane Musgrove.
He backed up the clever play with 60-metre dash to the try-line for what proved an unassailable 10-point lead with five minutes left.
Moga's late intercept of a Wighton pass set up the grandstand finish, but the visitors final throw of the dice tossed up nothing at the death.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
