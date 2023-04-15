Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Dragons Den
Updated

'We just did enough to get beat': Dragons go down to Raiders in Canberra error-fest

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated April 16 2023 - 4:45pm, first published 9:32am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Seb Kris crosses in the Raiders win over the Dragons on Sunday. Picture - Getty Images
Seb Kris crosses in the Raiders win over the Dragons on Sunday. Picture - Getty Images

St George Illawarra have dropped their second nail-biter in as many weeks, going down 20-14 to the Raiders in a match that once again came down to the final play of the game.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Dragons Den
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.