Reigning premiers Figtree Kangaroos and runners-up Wollongong Bulldogs showed again they were the teams to beat following big wins in the opening round of the 2023 AFL South Coast season.
But the biggest surprise packets on Saturday were without doubt last season's wooden spooners Wollongong Lions, who recovered from a 20-point first-quarter deficit to beat Kiama Power 75-50 at North Dalton Park.
The result pleased Lions coach William Judd, who praised his team's fightback and composure, especially in the second half.
The Power jumped out to a 21-1 lead after the first-quarter but the home-side Lions won the three remaining quarters, limiting Kiama to only another 29 points.
The Lions were especially dominant in the final quarter where they outscored the Power 35-6.
"It was good fun. It was good to start the year off with a win," Judd said.
"We didn't start off the game well but gelled and got the performance going, to get the win in the end.
"It was a hard fought win to come from that far down, especially into the wind that was there."
Judd added one of the most "thrilling" aspects of the win was that the Lions had six guys playing their first senior game for the club.
"Three of them recruits, three of them juniors that have come through the system and they all fit in seamlessly. I think that was the most impressive thing," he said.
Judd also enjoyed watching his vice-captain Tom Crellin play one of the best games he has seen him play for the Lions.
"It was just outstanding the way the boys came together," he said.
Judd added the ruck rover Crellin topped off his performance with a goal after the final siren.
"It was phenomenal yesterday. I'm so happy for the boys. They worked really hard in the off-season and deserve this reward."
Judd was hopeful the win would give the Lions confidence they could compete with the competition's best.
"We all know internally what we went through last year and thought we probably were better than what the record showed with our wins and losses," he said.
"Finishing the year after those two wins last year really lifted the spirits of the club and we were keen to start this year off well and with a win.
"We basically had a full preseason this year for the first time in a few years and put in a lot of effort to try and improve, and to get the reward for the boys. I'm glad we did that on Saturday."
Meantime elsewhere on Saturday, Benjamin Yakimov kicked four goals for the Kangaroos to help them down Northern Districts Tigers 74-37 at Hollymount Park, while Jack Woeckel Hynes booted seven goals for the Bulldogs in their 133-14 thrashing of Shellharbour City Suns.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
