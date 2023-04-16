Sharks confirm Tonegato arrival in NRLW recruitment coup

Olympic gold medalist Emma Tonegato has joined the growing list of big names to depart the Dragons ahead of the upcoming NRLW season, the 28-year-old star unveiled at Cronulla's first marquee signing on Sunday.
It makes official the two-year deal that's been one of the worst-kept secrets in the women's game through a frenzied recruitment period that's seen the Dragons pillaged by rivals ahead of expanded competition set to kick off in July.
Tonegato claimed the Dally M Medal at the conclusion of the postponed 2021 season, her return to the 13-a-side game, spearheading the Dragons push to the decider.
She was initially a surprise omission from Brad Donald's Jillaroos World Cup squad at the end of the 2022 campaign in favour of Tamika Upton and Sammy Bremner.
The former's withdrawal opened the door for the former Rugby Sevens star to head to the UK and emerge as Donald's utility trump card en route to the trophy.
Having made her NRLW name in the No. 1 jumper, the Bulli product is expected to turn out in the halves in the Sharks maiden NRLW season.
She'll join another former Dragon in NSW Origin super-sub Quincy Dodd, a Sharks product that was the club's first signing ahead of its inaugural year in the top-flight competition.
She joined fellow World Cup winners Taliah Fuimaono (Titans), Kezie Apps (Tigers) and Shaylee Bent (Titans) as confirmed departures from Wollongong, while Keeley Davis has also stated she won't don the Red V this year.
Fellow Internationals Holli Wheeler and Elisie Albert are also set to be unveiled as signings elsewhere, while incumbent NSW halfback Rachael Pearson has inked a three-year deal with Parramatta.
Tonegato, Davis, Fuimaono, Apps and Pearson are all currently plying their club trade with the finals-bound Illawarra Steelers in the NSW Women's Premiership under coach Alicia-Kate Hawke, who's also moving on after several seasons on the Dragons NRLW coaching staff.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
