The Stingrays of Shellharbour remain the only undefeated team after three rounds of the Group Seven rugby league competition.
The Stingrays held tough to down an impressive Milton Ulladulla Bulldogs 28-16 on Saturday at Flinders Field.
It was the third straight win for the Tom Warner-coached outfit, who enjoyed a fairy tale story in 2022, making the semifinals for the first time in the club's history.
Only six-points separated Jamberoo and Albion Park Oak Flats at Kevin Walsh Oval on Saturday, with the home side Superoos scraping past the Eagles 28-22.
Reigning premiers Warilla Lake South Gorillas and runners-up Gerringong Lions though remain hot on the heels of the Stingrays, after both recorded their second wins of the season.
But it took the Lions two days to down Nowra Bomaderry Jets 26-20.
The match at Bomaderry Sporting Complex had to be postponed on Saturday night with 25 minutes still to go in the first half due to an "on and off power outage with the lights".
Gerringong were leading 12-4 when the game resumed on Sunday at 2pm with a play the ball.
Gerringong coach Scott Stewart said having to return on Sunday was difficult for players from both sides.
"It was an interesting situation but we're glad to come away with the win. I thought our kick-chase and defence was excellent," Stewart said.
Meantime Warilla proved too strong for Berry Shoalhaven-Heads Magpies, securing a 32-10 victory at Cec Glenholmes Oval on Sunday.
Kiama Knights also secured a win on Sunday downing the Shellharbour Sharks 26-20 at Kiama Showground.
The Knights were good for their second win of the season, taking an early lead courtesy of a try to fullback Bradley Killmore, who converted the try.
But it didn't take the Sharks long to hit back, with winger Jye Brooker crossing for a try to reduce the deficit to 6-4.
The Knights though soon took over and went to the halftime break 16-4 ahead thanks to tries to second-rowers Cameron Cornell and Thomas Angel.
While Kiama were first to score through hooker Daniel Martin, the home side were given a real fright as the Sharks hit back with three unanswered tries through winger Eze Harper, halfback Braxton Wallace and lock Ethan O'Connell.
Jacob Seabrook also kicked two goals to reduce the deficit to 22-20 before Cornwell bagged his second try for Kiama to seal victory for the Knights.
Kiama coach Marc Laird was a relieved man after the match.
"I think I'll have to change my halftime speech. Our boys came out of the sheds pretty flat and I think they scored pretty soon after half time," he said.
"It was a bit of a wake up call for us. But luckily we sort of hung in there and ended up getting a victory."
Laird praised his second rowers Thomas Angel and Cameron Cornell, who moved to the centres to cover an injury midway through the second half.
"Tom was pretty solid on the left edge and I thought Cam was really good throughout," he said.
"To be honest I thought our forwards did really well against a very good Shellharbour pack."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content.
Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.