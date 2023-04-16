The Hume Motorway has reopened after a crash that claimed the life of a passenger.
The crash occurred in the southbound lanes near the Picton Road interchange at Wilton, just after noon.
Police were told the car rolled after it swerved to avoid another vehicle.
Police, paramedics and firefighters attended the scene but despite the efforts of emergency personnel, a male rear passenger died at the scene.
He has not been formally identified.
It is understood the vehicle was carrying four people.
The driver of the car and the driver of the other vehicle will undergo mandatory testing.
Police established a crime scene as they investigated the circumstances of the crash.
The southbound lanes of the motorway remained closed from Narellan Road at Campbelltown to just north of Picton Road for about five hours.
Northbound traffic was also affected, with motorists warned of intermittent closures.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
