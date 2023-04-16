A person has died after a car swerved to avoid another vehicle and rolled on the Hume Motorway on Sunday.
The crash occurred in the southbound lanes, shortly before the Picton Road interchange at Wilton, just after noon.
Police, paramedics and firefighters attended the scene but despite the efforts of emergency personnel, a male rear passenger died at the scene.
He has not been formally identified.
It is understood the vehicle was carrying four people and the three other occupants have been treated by paramedics.
The driver of the car and the driver of the other vehicle will undergo mandatory testing.
Police have established a crime scene as they continue to investigate the circumstances of the crash.
The southbound lanes of the motorway are closed from Narellan Road at Campbelltown to just north of Picton Road.
Live Traffic NSW advises that police investigations are expected to take some time.
Motorists heading southbound are advised to exit at Narellan Road and use Appin Road, Wilton Road and Picton Road to rejoin the motorway.
Heavy vehicles should exit at Narellan Rd and use Appin Road, the M1 Princes Motorway and Picton Road.
Meanwhile, northbound motorists should expect intermittent closures.
More to come.
Reporter at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously of the Bendigo Advertiser, Northern Daily Leader and Quirindi Advocate. Our Watch award winner.
