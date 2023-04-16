Illawarra Mercury
'Sally's always been my idol': Albion Park's Delta Amidzovski snaps Sally Pearson hurdles record

Updated April 16 2023 - 5:45pm, first published 5:19pm
Delta Amidzovski en route to snapping Sally Pearson's Under 18s record. Picture supplied.
Albion Park flyer Delta Amidzovski is now a step ahead of athletics royalty in her race to sprint hurdling dominance, with the 16-year-old demolishing the Australian Under 18 record of Olympic great Sally Pearson at the Australian Junior Athletics Championships in Brisbane on Sunday.

