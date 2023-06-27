Blanchfield returns to Wollongong after inking deal with Hawks

Illawarra's roster is all but complete, with Todd Blanchfield to make a return to the club at which he found career-best form in a three-year stint between 2018-20.
The 31-year-old sharp-shooter was a two-time club MVP before departing the club to link with Perth on a two-year deal.
He subsequently inked a three-year extension ahead of last season but struggled to break into John Rillie's rotation in his third season as Wildcat.
It's prompted a look elsewhere, with his razor-sharp perimeter shooting a handy addition to Jacob Jackomas' roster in the wake of Tim Coenraad's retirement last season.
For Head Coach Jacob Jackomas, adding a proven leader with big game pedigree was a priority to complement his young and developing roster.
"Todd is a known product across our league, and it's great to welcome him and his family back to the Illawarra," Jackomas said.
"While we are committed to building a young and dynamic roster, it's important that we balance that with some strong leadership and players that have regularly competed at a playoff level.
"Todd fits that bill, and he will be an important part of our NBL24 campaign."
While Blanchfield was surprised to be playing away from RAC Arena in NBL24, he is excited to rejoin the Hawks and the Illawarra community.
"I am thrilled to rejoin the Hawks for the next two seasons," Blanchfield said.
"My wife and I have always been fond of our time in Wollongong, and we are looking forward to being back amongst some familiar faces and the organisation.
"Mat [Campbell], Jacob [Jackomas] and the coaching staff are putting together a great group of guys, and I can't wait to get to work as we prepare for the new season."
It's part of a heavy recruitment drive that's brought Lachlan Olbrich and former Melbourne United big-man Mason Peatling to Wollongong, while the club also unveiled 170-game NBA four man Gary Clark as its third import this week.
The club has also added US teen sensation AJ Johnson on an NBL Next Stars deal., while Sam Froling and Dan Grida have re-signed on long-term deals over the past nine months, with Wani Swaka Lo Buluk also on a multi-season deal.
Will Hickey has been upgraded to a full roster spot after a standout season as a development player last campaign.
It's understood the club is moving towards completing its roster with the addition of Asian player having been linked to Davidson College alumni Hyun-jung Lee.
Blanchfield takes the Hawks roster to 11, joining Tyler Harvey, Froling, Justin Robinson, Clark, Swaka Lo Buluk, Grida, Hickey, Olbrich, Peatling, Johnson and development players Biwali Bayles and Harry Morris.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
