Illawarra Mercury
Home/Sport/Hawks

Blanchfield returns to Wollongong after inking deal with Hawks

Mitch Jennings
By Mitch Jennings
Updated June 28 2023 - 9:30am, first published 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Todd Blanchfield is headed back to Wollongong for a second stint with the Hawks. Picture by Anna Warr
Todd Blanchfield is headed back to Wollongong for a second stint with the Hawks. Picture by Anna Warr

Illawarra's roster is all but complete, with Todd Blanchfield to make a return to the club at which he found career-best form in a three-year stint between 2018-20.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitch Jennings

Mitch Jennings

Sports Journalist

Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.

More from Hawks Nest
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.