If Sunday's Julie Porter Cup final was a taste of what's to follow, South Coast fans can expect big things from the new Women's Illawarra Premier League in 2023.
University and Albion Park have built the biggest rivalry in the local women's game in recent years, and the latest chapter at Ian McLennan Park didn't let down at all.
It was a tense, goalless first half on Sunday, where the White Eagles had the majority of the opportunities but were unable to capitalise. However, Park appeared to be on track to claim the silverware when Eliza Cowan scored in the 74th minute.
It set up a thrilling finish on Sunday, with Sophie Boyd producing the equaliser for the Unicorns in the dying minutes to force a penalty shootout to decide this year's Cup winner.
From there, University maintained their composure, winning 4-2 on penalties to secure the Cup trophy.
The victory continues the turn of the tide in recent big-match encounters between these sides. UOW also got the better of their rivals in last year's Women's Division One decider, prevailing 2-1, ending a four-season streak of Albion Park beating the Unicorns on grand final day.
The White Eagles also got the chocolates in the 2022 Julie Porter Cup decider, where they claimed a 2-1 victory.
University coach Brod Crighton said it was pleasing to get the win on Sunday.
"They're a very good side. I think they possibly created a few more chances to score (on Sunday), but my back four and number six were exceptional. They held us in the game for long periods of time," Crighton told the Mercury.
"It was a good game, but it was a battle. It's always a battle with them, and I'm looking forward to playing them again."
It was an exciting finish to the annual Cup competition, which wrapped up ahead of the new Women's PL beginning this Sunday.
The revamped league was floated to local clubs in late 2022, with Football South Coast giving the six-team competition the green light in February.
University will kick off their campaign against Bulli at Kooloobong Oval; while the White Eagles will tackle Woonona at Terry Reserve and Shellharbour meets Thirroul at Myimbarr Park.
The Unicorns will then meet Park in the second round on April 30. The two sides will once again be favourites heading into the WPL, but Crighton said the Cup had "set the bar for the standard we can expect".
"All of the teams are going to be a lot more competitive this year than they were last year," he said.
"We played against Shellharbour, I've seen Woonona play and we played Bulli, and I know Thirroul has a good team, so it's going a battle every week. You can't go in thinking that it's going to be easy, because there's no easy game.
"It's exciting times."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
