'I don't care what anyone else thinks': Soward unfazed by Dragons growing list of NRLW departures

It's been the talk of the NRLW contracting window, but Dragons coach Jamie Soward insists he's unfazed by the number of marquee names departing the club ahead of the upcoming season.
Soward has brought reigning Dally M Medalist Raecene McGregor to the club on a one-year deal but, without any on-field action to judge it by, it remains a roster presently more notable for the outs than the ins.
Star fullback Emma Tonegato officially joined the list on Sunday when she was unveiled as Cronulla's marquee signing, while Keeley Davis has confirmed she won't return, with the Roosters expected to announce the acquisition of the Jillaroos rake in the coming days.
Fellow World Cup winners Taliah Fuimaono and Shaylee Bent have linked with the Titans on multi-year deals, while skipper Kezie Apps has also defected to the Tigers and incumbent Blues halfback Rachael Pearson is Parramatta-bound.
The club's inability to retain any of their incumbent Jillaroos and Origin stars has raised eyebrows, but Soward insists it's not something he's losing sleep over.
"There's a wide range of reasons why girls have moved on," Soward said.
"I think there's an opportunity out there to experience something different, I have no doubt that monetary [factors] would have played into it, I have no doubt that some of [their] styles wouldn't have liked my coaching style.
"I think the main one, Kez, came out and shared her reasons. She's been a fantastic leader for us, put us on the program in terms of St George Illawarra and being a foundation player. She's got a prerogative to go and do that.
"I learned a long time ago it's a business and these girls are experiencing six options to 10 options, some girls have gone from having no options to three or four options. I think the stress and anxiety through all those contracts and stuff like that plays a part.
"I think the casual fan knows 15 or 20 NRLW players, but there's more women out there looking for an opportunity. It's my job to put together the best roster we can for the Dragons to be successful. We've done that and I don't really care what anyone else thinks."
While the frenzy of movement is breaking news for fans, Soward's been long aware of the looming exits, saying it's given he and team manager Steve Nielsen ample time for due diligence on a new-look roster that's set to surprise doubters when the season begins in late July.
"The Kezie one probably dragged out a little bit, but I was not naive enough to think that everyone was going to come back, I've had plans in place," Soward said.
"It was a long process, I've got three spots left and we've been settled for a fair while. At the end of the day, if we're focused as a club on what's not here that's disrespectful to all the girls that I've recruited with Steve.
"We've driven around and we've met these girls and they've all taken a chance in believing in what we're doing here. For casual fans that [only] knows names that have left, don't be ignorant, do your research on the girls that we have coming.
"It's a great bunch of girls at a great club for them to blossom at and we're going to be successful and competitive with our roster. The 'no names' as we're being touted by people, that sits fine with us."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
