Woman killed in Hume Highway crash north of Goulburn

A woman has died in a two-vehicle crash which closed northbound lanes of the Hume Highway north of Goulburn on Monday morning.
Emergency services were called to Boxers Creek around 6.45am after a northbound utility and a hatchback, travelling in the same direction, collided.
A woman driving the hatchback suffered critical injuries and died at the scene.
A man driving the utility was not injured and has been taken to Goulburn Hospital for mandatory testing.
It follows another fatal crash on the the Hume Motorway in which a man was killed around noon on Sunday.
The crash occurred in the southbound lanes near the Picton Road interchange at Wilton after a car swerved to avoid another vehicle and rolled.
