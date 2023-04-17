Three weeks of roadwork at Stanwell Tops' Lawrence Hargrave Drive

Night-time drivers will have just a few minutes to travel along Lawrence Hargrave Drive at Stanwell Tops over the coming weeks.
For three weeks from April 30 to May 18, a section of the road 500 metres south of the Longview Crescent intersection will close between 8pm and 4am Sunday to Thursday.
The closure is to allow workers to repair the cracked road surface following a landslip caused by the recent rain.
The work is not in the same area that saw Lawrence Hargrave Drive closed for eight weeks in 2020.
"This work will repair the road surface and aims to make the road more resilient to heavy rainfall," a Transport for NSW spokesperson said.
"The work will involve adding strength to the slope where a minor landslip created cracking along a 20-metre section of the road surface.
"We will reinforce the slope by adding rockfill to replace the material lost in the landslip before resurfacing the road and replacing the guardrail."
During the night-time work, Lawrence Hargrave Drive will be open to traffic for three separate 10-minute windows - at 10pm, 12am and 2am.
Outside the night-time work hours, Lawrence Hargrave Drive will be restricted to single-lane access and a reduced speed limit of 40km/h.
Detours will be via Bulli Pass or McKell Avenue at Waterfall and then Lady Wakehurst Drive.
A single lane closure will be in place on Sunday, May 7, during a planned night closure on the M1 at Mount Ousley and on May 14 during planned rail track work.
In June 2020 a lower section of Lawrence Hargrave Drive - between Otford Road and Chellow Dene Avenue - was closed for eight weeks for slope stabilisation work.
That work included drilling soil nails into the slope.
There was also the option of splitting up the work into two four-week periods, but Transport for NSW ultimately opted to go with a solid eight-week closure.
People in the northern suburbs who used Lawrence Hargrave Drive to travel to and from work in Sydney had to travel south through Thirroul and use Bulli Pass.
The closure also caused concern for Stanwell Park businesses, with one cafe owner opting to close the doors and take a holiday.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide. If I'm not writing, I'm reading.
