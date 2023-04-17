A 60-year-old man was allegedly assaulted by a gang of youths in an incident on Friday, April 15.
Police are investigating an alleged attack after emergency services were called to a house on Morton Parade, Nowra at 10pm.
Police have been told a group of unknown youths were in the driveway of the property before a 60-year-old man went to speak to them and was assaulted.
The man fell during the struggle and hit his head on a trailer in the driveway.
The youths ran away.
Emergency services were contacted, and the man was treated at the scene by NSW Ambulance paramedics for two deep cuts to his ear, cuts to his forehead, a concussion, and bruising to his face.
He was taken to Shoalhaven District Memorial Hospital where he remains in a stable condition.
Officers attached to South Coast Police District established a crime scene and have commenced an investigation into the incident.
As inquiries continue, anyone with information is urged to call Nowra Police or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
