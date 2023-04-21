Look at layering your window furnishings

Doubling up your window furnishings might seem unusual, but there are many benefits to layering including practicality as well as aesthetics.
Victory Blinds interior stylist Kim Ray shares some helpful layering hints and explains the benefits.
Layering your window dressings can be a wise choice if you want to preserve your privacy in rooms such as the bathroom.
It's especially beneficial if a neighbour can see into a living room, or a bedroom and your dressing area.
Layering tinted translucent roller blinds with curtains over the top provides that extra level of privacy to enjoy your home in peace.
Layering a blackout roller blind with sheer curtains allows you to control the amount of light coming into your home.
In the daytime you can roll your roller blind right to the top, and close your sheer curtains to gently filter the sunlight. On hot days, block out the sun completely by pulling your blind down and stopping the light from overheating a room.
At night, choose the level of privacy and noise reduction that suits your needs.
If a blackout roller blind isn't to your taste, opt for fully-lined drapes over some sheer curtains.
Night-shift workers might find the combination of a blackout roller blind, plus drapes and sheers will create a quiet and darkened room for comfortable day rest. Stylish as well as practical.
Layering softens the overall ambiance of a room, making a space look more cosy and warm. A well-chosen colour combination brings that softened visual element into your home decor, so your windows look fresh all year round. When it's time to change your decor, new sheers or a new roller blind bring an instant and affordable update.
