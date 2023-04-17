Bulli ultra-distance runner Bianca Elphick will soon tick off completing a marathon most serious runners don't tackle until later in their careers.
But the 24-year-old couldn't pass up the opportunity to run the notoriously difficult to qualify for, Boston Marathon.
In the early hours of Tuesday morning Australian time, Elphick will join thousands of competitors from around the world lining up to run the 42.2 kilometre marathon.
Her coach Kath White said Elphick had worked hard over the years to get this fantastic opportunity.
"The Boston Marathon is the only one of the six majors that you can't just buy an entry into. You firstly have to qualify for your age-group and then you go in a lottery, where you hope to be selected," she said.
"Bianca easily passed the qualifying mark in the Gold Coast Marathon last year. She completed the marathon in 3 hours and 28 minutes. Fortunately she was then selected in the lottery.
"This was well and good but then the hard work of saving money to get to Boston started. It's not cheap but Bianca didn't let this faze her, she worked two jobs and saved the money to get to the US.
"Now Bianca and her fiancee are in Boston. I can't wait for her to run the marathon. I'm so proud of her, she deserves all the success that comes her way."
The Boston Marathon is the world's oldest annual marathon and ranks as one of the world's best-known road racing events.
It is one of six World Marathon Majors.
It is traditionally held on Patriot's Day, the third Monday of April.
"Boston really is the pinnacle of marathons for serious runners," White said.
"This will be a fantastic challenge for Bianca. I'm sure she will do well because she has trained extremely hard for this."
Elphick, who works in child-care and also has a part-time job in retail, trains six-days a week on the road running and in the gym.
She is an incredible strong and brave young woman, whom I have had the absolute pleasure of coaching for the past four to five years.- Kath White talking about Boston Marathon runner Bianca Elphick
"She does at least 80 kilometres a week of running," White said.
"This training is on top of her full-time work. I couldn't be prouder of her, she never complains, she just puts her head down and trains hard. She really is an inspiration.
"Her family, friends and fellow running group members will be tracking Bianca's progress from 1am [Tuesday morning].
"She is an incredible strong and brave young woman, whom I have had the absolute pleasure of coaching for the past four to five years."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
