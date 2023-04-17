Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

'Putrid dog': Warrawong mechanic accused of harassing ex bailed

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated April 17 2023 - 6:44pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke John Bradley. Picture from Facebook.
Luke John Bradley. Picture from Facebook.

A Warrawong mechanic accused of repeatedly levelling threats and insults including "putrid dog" against his ex-partner has been released on bail.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.