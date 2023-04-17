A Warrawong mechanic accused of repeatedly levelling threats and insults including "putrid dog" against his ex-partner has been released on bail.
Luke John Bradley appeared before Wollongong Local Court on Monday following his arrest the day prior.
The 39-year-old is yet to enter formal pleas to two counts of of using a carriage service to menace or harass and contravening an apprehended violence order.
Tendered court documents showed an AVO was put in place to protect the woman in October last year after he allegedly called her 41 times and a number of texts saying "I am coming c---" and "it's on sl-t", leading her to fear for her safety.
"You'll never know when I'll be there lol sneaky sneaky ... all dead," he is alleged to have texted the woman.
Bradley was arrested, then bailed.
Despite the order, it is alleged Bradley's text message tirade continued into the New Year.
Police will allege he texted the woman 30 times across January 15 and 22, with the messages including threats like "don't forget there's alot (sic) of us we will find you".
"There's many ways to skin a cat people go missing everyday," Bradley is alleged to have texted the woman,
The other messages were of a "harassing and menacing" nature according to court documents, with some stating she should "look out" and others calling her names like "putrid dog".
The alleged victim provided a statement to police on January 25, expressing fears Bradley would harm her in the future.
In arguing for bail, defence lawyer Olivia Rinaldi said Bradley needed to be at liberty to continue engaging with drug treatment and mental health services.
"He's had significant past traumas in his life that have reared their head," Ms Rinaldi said.
However police prosecutor Sergeant Sean Thackeray opposed Bradley's release, saying he had been charged with four successive matters across four months including drug supply and possessing ammunition.
"He's committing offence after offence," Sgt Thackeray said.
Sgt Thackeray argued the prosecution case was strong due to officers having screenshots of the text messages.
Magistrate Claire Girotto agreed with this point however acknowledged Bradley had made progress with his treatment program.
Bradley was granted bail and ordered to live at Warrawong, not contact the alleged victim and to not drink alcohol or take drugs.
"If you breach this bail, you won't be bailed again," Magistrate Girotto warned.
