Fining Shellharbour residents for parking illegally is quite a money spinner for council.
According to the city council's draft delivery program, monitoring illegal parking around the local government area will cost $501,000 in the next financial year.
The expected revenue that will be brought in is $1.47 million - almost three times what council will spend.
However, there are also plenty of actions council have planned for the coming financial year where the spending outweighs the return - but which are required nonetheless,
For instance, implementing the required Companion Animals legislation is expected to cost $551,000, but only return $94,000.
The delivery program also focuses on where council will spend money on capital works projects.
In the coming financial year, council will spend $24 million on upgrading existing facilities and $9.3 million on new projects.
Among those new projects is $1.6 million for another sportsfield at Myimbarr Community Park in Wattle Road, Shellharbour.
Dawes Park at Barrack Point will get a new basketball court, with $512,000 allocated.
A total of $2.6 million will be spent on new roads, including the Tripoli Way bypass project.
Council will also spend $231,000 on new footpaths and pathways, $629,000 on improving facilities at Shellharbour Airport and $405,000 on the 18th green at the Links golf course at Shell Cove.
I'm an award-winning senior journalist with the Illawarra Mercury and have well over two decades' worth of experience in newspapers. I cover the three local councils in the Illawarra for the Mercury, as well as writing for the TV guide.
