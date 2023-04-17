Illawarra Hawks' owners have already broadened their reach in Asia.
On Monday the NBL club confirmed majority owner Jared Novelly's Crest Sport and Entertainment [Crest] had further expanded its global basketball footprint by investing in the Alumni Basketball League [ABL].
Established in the United States in 2022, the ABL is the only professional basketball league exclusively for collegiate alumni athletes.
The ABL, founded by former University of Missouri college teammates Kareem Rush and Jake Jackson, aims to empower the players, who will also serve as the owners and executives of their teams.
For Crest, the ABL joins a basketball portfolio that includes NBL outfit the Illawarra Hawks, the East Asia Super League [EASL] and the Bay Area Dragons, one of eight teams competing in the EASL.
Crest managing director Jared Novelly said the ABL meets a notable gap on the global basketball calendar.
"We are thrilled to be part of the ABL movement. The vision of Kareem and Jake to identify and act on the post-collegiate opportunity is one we see great potential for," Novelly said.
"Crest has built a global family of brands, and we look forward to bringing the strength of our international talent, coaching and front office network to the ABL.
"The EASL and Bay Area Dragons associations in Asia, the Hawks program in Australia, and now the ABL will all attract the best talent not currently playing in the NBA.
"It will provide a platform for players to network with these international teams to provide playing and development opportunities in season and grow the game of basketball in the respective regions."
The 2023 ABL season will tip off in June, with Kansas State taking on Kansas and the Orange of Syracuse rekindling their rivalry with Georgetown in mid-August.
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
