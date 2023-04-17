There have been times when around half Milton Hospital's beds have been occupied by elderly patients awaiting places in aged care.
Shoalhaven Hospital Group general manager Craig Hamer revealed the startling statistic as new Premier Chris Minns toured the hospital on Friday, April 14.
During the discussion chair of the Illawarra Shoalhaven Local Health District Board, Chris Bertinshaw, revealed the region was home to 27 per cent of all the state's elderly patients waiting in hospitals for aged care beds.
Mr Minns spent time talking to patients and staff at the hospital where he promised $7.5 million in spending during the election campaign.
The promises included providing a CT scanner, $1.5 million to upgrade the Community Cancer Services Centre, and $500,000 to start master planning to include a return of birthing services.
The hospital's director of nursing and midwifery, Stuart Emslie, told Mr Minns demands on the hospital had increased dramatically in recent years.
Presentations to the hospital were up 1200 in a year, while Mr Emslie likened moving people around to have CT scans done at other hospitals to a game of tetris.
The hospital's occupancy rate had gone from 75 per cent just four years ago to 98 per cent, Mr Emslie said, while staff were also being asked to deal with more complex cases involving patients with co-morbidities.
Part of that was due to population growth, he said, while the shortage of aged care also played a key part.
He also praised the hospital's auxiliary, and the amount of money it continued to raise for vital projects and improvements to health services.
Mr Bertinshaw said the population growth was impacting all the hospital's operations, including its kidney dialysis unit.
He said the unit was set up with the capacity to cater for people needing to dialyse while holidaying in the Milton-Ulladulla region, but it was now at capacity just catering for local residents.
Mr Minns was accompanied on his visit by newly-elected State Member for South Coast, Liza Butler, and State Member for Bega, Dr Michael Holland.
Earlier in the day they visited the site of the new Eurobodalla Hospital, as well as Bawley Point RFS.
Ms Butler said she would be meeting with the ISLHD board in coming days to discuss planned initiatives for Milton Hospital.
Tell us what you think by writing a letter to the editor here.
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Journalist with the South Coast Register
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.