A number of Athletics Wollongong athletes shone at the recent Australian Open and Under 20 Championships in Brisbane.
The fine weather at the Queensland Sports and Athletics Centre allowed for tremendous and notable performances, including 15-year-old Chelsy Wayne, who took to the discus circle like it was her own.
Wayne's list of rivals included a number of overseas competitors. At first, Wayne tested her mettle in the under-20s class.
While not quite fitting into the groove at that time, Wayne still managed to pull out a national fourth place with a throw of 47.60m.
In the open class, she was a little slow getting going with a 49.00m to finish fifth in the preliminaries.
But when it came to the finals, like the champion she is, Wayne pulled out a magnificent 50.87m to win herself a national open bronze medal.
Zoe Daniels competed in both the under-20s and open discus, achieving a 46.25m for fifth in the under-20s competition and just missing the finals in the open class with a 44.94m best throw.
High jumper Genevieve Bosker put in a courageous round in the under-20s high jump final, winning a bronze medal with a height of 1.70m.
In the same round, Holley Ramsey - who is also a member of the Illawong club - came 10th with a height of 1.55m.
Kailee Moore is one of those hard workers you hope gets a break because of the time they put into training. Moore wasn't so lucky in the U/20 100m, missing the final but still scoring a nippy 12.29s.
However, her break came in the under-20s 100m hurdles finals, where she collected a bronze medal in 14.65s.
Mitchell O'Neill is a training work horse. Highly respected by the juniors in the club, O'Neill competes in any competition available.
He pulled out a very quick 10.55s in the open 100m preliminaries, but his semi-final time of 10.77s failed to get him a finals berth.
Things took an upward swing in the 200m, however, with O'Neill earning a seventh in the open 200m preliminaries with a 20.90s, which enabled him to win a tightly fought for bronze medal in the final in 20.91s.
However, O'Neill wasn't finished there.
A few days later on the Easter Long weekend, he and mates Michael Doodson and James McPaul tried to earn some prize money at the Stawell Gift in Victoria.
O'Neill won his heat of the 120m, running 12.399s off 4.25m, but came a narrow second in his semi-final, just missing out on earning a place in the final.
Paris Bamford is an athlete who loves the lactic pain of a solid 400m run.
She missed a finals berth in the U/20s 400m with a pretty solid 56.88s, but jumped at the chance to join three other top class 400m runners in the NSW squad to form a gold medal-winning 4x400m relay team in a time of 3.41.92s.
Tierney Dunne has been a loyal member of Athletics Wollongong for many years. Like O'Neill, Dunne will compete in any competition available.
In the open 100m preliminaries, Dunne earned her place in the semi-finals in 12.00s.
Unfortunately, she missed the finals by running a 12.20s. In the 200m qualifying round, Dunne ran a 24.50s for fourth, but failed to get a finals berth.
However, Dunne's big break came when she took part in the NSW U/20 4x400m relay team which won gold in 3min41.12s.
One of the club's middle-distance icons, Tayissa Buchanan, ran an impressive fourth qualifier in the U/20s 800m, but still put in a brave 2min13.28 to come eighth in the final.
Olivia Sivills had quite a workload to handle with a 19min 26.47s for 12th in the 5000m final and a 12min30,82s for eighth in the 3000m steeplechase.
A week earlier, Sivills was competing in the highly-contested NSW Milers Meet at the Crest Athletics Centre in Bankstown, where she achieved an outstanding third in the 1500m event in a time of 4min56.67s.
Also, well done to Blake Barklay for his 56.79s in the open 400m and to Naomi Gibson for competing in the U/20 pole vault.
Shot out also to Delta Amidzovski, who at last weekend's Junior National Championships broke Sally Pearson's under-18s 100m hurdles record by 012s, becoming the seventh fastest current athlete in the world in that event.
It is the fourth year in a row that Amidzovski has won a national hurdles title.
