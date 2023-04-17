A Port Kembla man who was promised a car as an incentive to stay off the drugs chucked a "tantrum" after he failed to live up to his end of the bargain, a court has heard.
Tyson Ately got into an argument with his mother and a male victim at their Unanderra address just before 8pm on January 9 after the offer of the car was revoked due to Ately "constantly visiting drug dealer houses".
Tendered court documents stated during the fight, the 33-year-old parolee went into the male victim's bedroom and nicked $2000 in cash along with other small items.
Ately then grabbed the spare keys of the car that was almost his, as well as spare keys belonging to his mother and victim before he fled the scene on foot.
Meanwhile the victim contacted triple-0 and provided a statement to police shortly after.
Officers then searching for Ately.
He was later arrested at his Port Kembla address with police uncovering the victim's wallet with his bank cards inside, keys and cologne.
Ately admitted that he took the $2000, but said he had none of it left as he "slapped" it all on poker machines at Wests Illawarra Leagues Club.
He was subsequently charged with larceny.
Atley faced Wollongong Local Court from custody on Monday where he pleaded guilty to larceny and voiced his hurt over never receiving the car.
"You don't go give a gift to someone then take it out from under them," he said.
"I offered the money back ... but they just wanted me locked up."
Magistrate Claire Girotto said this was no excuse to opportunistically steal cash then rid of it at the pokies.
"This is just chucking a tantrum, isn't it?" Magistrate Girotto said.
"His record is not good and he was on parole and an intensive correction order at the time of this offence."
Defence lawyer Lucy Maranga said Ately has diagnosed schizophrenia and spent 100 days in isolation in custody due to his mental health.
Magistrate Girotto took this into account when sentencing Ately to eight months prison, with a non-parole period of three months.
The sentence was backdated to January 10, allowing Ately to be released on Monday.
