Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Court and Crime

Tyson Atley spent stolen money on pokies after 'childish tantrum'

Grace Crivellaro
By Grace Crivellaro
Updated April 17 2023 - 9:16pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tyson Ately was sentenced at Wollongong Local Court on Monday. Picture from Facebook.
Tyson Ately was sentenced at Wollongong Local Court on Monday. Picture from Facebook.

A Port Kembla man who was promised a car as an incentive to stay off the drugs chucked a "tantrum" after he failed to live up to his end of the bargain, a court has heard.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Grace Crivellaro

Grace Crivellaro

Journalist

Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.