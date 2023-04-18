Illawarra Mercury
Illawarra athletes James Turner and Jessica Hull ready for worlds challenges

Joshua Bartlett
By Joshua Bartlett
April 18 2023 - 11:05am
Wollongong's James Turner is heading to the World Para Athletics Championships. Picture by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile via Getty Images
Two Illawarra stars have been selected as part of a strong Australian contingent to compete at two of the world's biggest athletics competitions in 2023.

