Two Illawarra stars have been selected as part of a strong Australian contingent to compete at two of the world's biggest athletics competitions in 2023.
Paralympic champion and Athletics Wollongong talent James Turner was on Monday named in Athletics Australia's first round of team selections to lead the green and gold charge at the World Para Athletics Championships in Paris, while Albion Park's Jessica Hull had already booked her ticket to the World Athletics Championships in Budapest.
Turner, who competes in the men's 400m T36, claimed gold at the Tokyo Paralympic Games and is expected to be among Australia's medal contenders this July. He is joined by fellow Paralympic champions Vanessa Low and Madison de Rozario, along with debutants Abby Craswell and Daniel Milone.
Meanwhile, Hull recently gained selection to August's World Athletics Championships after clocking an impressive 15:05:87 in the women's 1500m at the Australian Track and Field Championships in Brisbane. She will be joined in Budapest by the likes of Olympian Michelle Jenneke and Commonwealth Games gold medallists Jemima Montag and Matthew Denny.
Athletics Australia will announce the finals selections for their Paris and Budapest campaigns when the qualification periods wrap up in the coming months.
Athletics Australia's high performance general manager Andrew Faicheny congratulated all athletes who gained initial selection for the two major competitions.
"It's a huge honour to represent Australia at the World Championships, but particularly so a year out from an Olympic and Paralympic Games," Faichney said.
"The athletes selected so far for our Budapest team are all such strong athletes and have no doubt that they can match or even better the best in the world, and I look forward to seeing each of them continue their momentum from Tokyo and Oregon.
"I'm also really excited to see our para athletes in action at what will be the first major championships for most since the Tokyo Paralympics. It's great that we've been able to select our three Tokyo Paralympic gold medallists and also select two rising stars of the sport."
A sport fanatic who is keen to promote all codes in the Illawarra and abroad. Mercury's football reporter
