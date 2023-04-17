Illawarra Cycle Club rider Lucy Allen is the region's latest national champion.
The teenager secured the honour while representing NSW at the Junior Track National Championships in Brisbane last weekend, where she secured gold to become Australian Junior female Individual Pursuit champion.
Lucy's impressive win in the two kilometre race came in a personal best time of 2 minutes 41 seconds, only narrowly missing the long standing Australian record for this event.
Lucy's performance was eight seconds quicker than her NSW championship performance in mid-February.
That impressive performance secured her a NSW spot for the nationals.
Illawarra Cycle Club director of coaching Terry Doherty said the coaching received from NSW state coach Tom Dawson in the six weeks between the NSW championship and the National Championships was the reason for Lucy's "tremendous improvement".
"She performed well above all expectations," he said.
"There were signs of Lucy's great form displayed on the first day of the four-day national championship when she placed a very credible second-place to Victorian cycling sensation Billie Russell in the scratch race.
"There were several cycling experts in attendance who predict Lucy's future will be in professional road racing as she is showing all the attributes to achieve this."
Illawarra Cycle Club president Simon Kersten added that he was pleased to announce that NSW State coach Tom Dawson had recently joined the club as a junior development coach.
"This will be a huge asset to young Illawarra cyclists."
Wollongong born and bred. I love reporting about the Illawarra region and have been doing it for more than 20 years. I've moved into sport recently after covering the education round for the last five plus years for the Illawarra Mercury. It's been a great pleasure.
