A Gerringong couple have submitted plans for a bakery-cafe in the former Kiama men's shed next to the Uniting Church.
The Slough Dough bakery would occupy Uniting House, the brick house that was formerly the Uniting Church minister's house or manse and was subsequently used by Kiama Men's Shed, before their move to a site on Eddy Street.
The plans have been submitted on behalf of Richard and Lucy King, of Gerringong. According to their LinkedIn profiles and ASIC documents, Mrs King leads Kmart Australia's push towards sustainable materials while Mr King operates a consultancy.
The proposal for the bakery outlines that the store would be primarily a takeaway store, with limited seating inside the store.
A ramp and verandah would be built on the front of the building to allow access for those of all abilities however most of the work would be carried out inside the building.
The $178,404 of works include the demolition of internal walls and a former fireplace and chimney for a commercial kitchen. A cold-storage unit and pastry preparation area will be part of the bakery.
A coffee machine and display cabinets will have pride of place in the main retail area, with most of the site taken up by preparation and storage areas.
The plans propose for the bakery to operate Monday to Sunday, 7am to 5pm and weekly after hours workshops, however documents note that it is unlikely that the bakery would operate to the full hours upon opening.
The plans involve the removal of one car-parking space in front of the building, and the plans indicate the current parking available in the car park adjacent to the building and on the street would be enough for the business, as it would largely draw its customers from residents and visitors already in the area.
The proposal is on public exhibition until April 27.
