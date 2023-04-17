Dos and don'ts when shipping to the UK or US

Here are some dos and don'ts to remember the next time you have to send something to the UK or US. Picture Shutterstock

This is branded content.

It's easier now than ever before to ship items around the country and, indeed, the world. Whether you're sending a lightweight parcel via courier Wollongong, or a heavy pallet of goods overseas, arranging for quick, economical delivery is only a few mouse clicks away.

Naturally, the process of shipping packages overseas is a bit more involved than sending something domestically. Every country has its own set of regulations and restrictions, and it's your responsibility to ensure you don't run afoul of them.

In this article we're focusing on the United Kingdom and the United States-two of the most popular destinations for international shipments coming from Australia. The two countries share many of the same shipping requirements, but they also have some important differences.

Here are some dos and don'ts to remember the next time you have to send something to the UK or US.

Do make sure you use the proper address format

This is very important for reasons that are quite obvious. If you don't write the address down correctly, the odds of your package arriving at its destination in a timely manner are poor.

At best, it will undergo several rounds of correction and arrive much later than intended. (This happened to me once, when I accidentally transposed a couple of digits in a US postal code.) More likely, however, it will be returned to you as undeliverable, in which case you've wasted time and money, and must re-ship the parcel.

The good news is that addressing a package to the US and UK is pretty straightforward, with only minor differences between them.

UK address format

Below is the proper address format for the UK.

[Recipient name]

[Street address]

[CITY/TOWN]

[POSTCODE]

[UK]

There is no need to include a county or district. Nor is there any need for commas or full stops in UK addresses. You'll notice, moreover, that the town and postcode are placed on separate lines.

In the UK, postcodes are made up of a combination of letters and numbers. They are between five and seven characters, and they include a space.

The name of the town or city should be capitalised. Here is a fictitious example:

John Doe

123 Byron Court

MANCHESTER

M22 0AD

UK

If you're including a building or company name, write it on the second line between the addressee's name and the street address.

US address format

The US address format is very similar to that of the UK, the main difference being that you must include the state in addition to the town or city. These go on the same line, along with the five digit ZIP code.

Here is the template:

[Recipient name]

[Street Address]

[City/Town], [State/Territory] [ZIP Code]

[USA]

Unlike a UK address, in which there is no punctuation, it is standard to include a comma between the city/town and the state/territory when addressing something to the US.

Note also that it is standard to abbreviate the name of the state or territory: for example, "CA" instead of "California." You can find a complete list of abbreviations here.

You may also abbreviate "road", "street", "boulevard", etc.

Below is an example:

Jane Doe

5555 Washington Rd

Houston, TX 77011

Shipping to a post office box

If your parcel is going to a post office box (PO box), write out the address using the same format, substituting the PO box number for the street address, like so:

Jane Doe

PO Box 678

New York, NY 10012

Keep in mind that PO boxes have limited capacities; most cannot accommodate very large packages or packages with irregular dimensions. Don't send a parcel unless you're certain it can be delivered.

Don't send prohibited items

It goes without saying that it's a bad idea to attempt to send prohibited items overseas. Obvious examples include explosives, weapons, live animals, toxic substances, and illegal drugs.

With that said, it's not uncommon for people to unwittingly ship prohibited or restricted goods, only to have them seized at the border. Regulations vary by country. It's your duty to research said regulations and ensure that your package does not contain any restricted items. I've listed a few examples below.

Prohibited or restricted items-UK

Rough diamonds

Indecent or obscene materials (e.g. pornography)

Meat or dairy produced outside the EU

Plants that contain pests or that were grown outside the EU

Prohibited or restricted items-US

Alcoholic beverages

Products containing dog or cat fur

Anything containing meat products

Certain plants and seeds

Soil

Products made in Cuba (e.g. cigars)

These lists are far from exhaustive. If you have any doubts regarding the status of an item, see the appropriate government website for clarification. For instance, the US Customs and Border Protection.

Do shop around for the best courier service

The days of lugging heavy boxes to the post office are over. Now, there are numerous courier companies to choose from, each of them offering an impressive range of services including free pickup from your home.

Does the profusion of choices make finding the best service a job in itself? Not at all, because there are also services dedicated to helping you select the best option for your purposes.

Websites like Fast Courier provide a hassle-free experience. All you have to do is punch in the dimensions and weight of your package, plus the destination address. Within seconds you're presented with a list of courier companies, delivery solutions, and prices. Select the one that suits you best, and your work is done.

Don't do a sloppy packing job

It's a long journey from Australia to the UK, and of course an even longer one to the US. Shipping companies are adept at handling packages with care so the items they contain aren't damaged during transit.

But you have to do your part as well. That means doing your due diligence when boxing your items. Indeed, many courier companies will refuse items that are improperly packaged. If your shipment is urgent, this can pose a major inconvenience.

Packing basics to keep in mind: