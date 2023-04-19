Illawarra Mercury
Great Southern Walk to connect hikers from Sydney to Wollongong

Marlene Even
Marlene Even
April 19 2023
Nature enthusiasts and hikers will be pleased to see the new addition to the Great Southern walk from Sydney's south to the Illawarra.

Marlene Even

Marlene Even

Journalist

Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.

Local News

