Nature enthusiasts and hikers will be pleased to see the new addition to the Great Southern walk from Sydney's south to the Illawarra.
The new walking track up Bald Hill is just part of a multi-day walk which will connect coastal national parks between Sydney and Wollongong.
In early February materials were flown in and dropped along the track in a heli-lift operation, another heli-lift operation is expected in the near future.
The 67 kilometre walkway will begin at Kamay Botany Bay National Park through Royal National Park and into the Illawarra Escarpment State Conservation Area.
The Illawarra section includes a new walking track connecting Bald Hill to Stanwell Park adjacent to the southern entrance to Royal National Park.
Work on the new walkway began in November 2022 which will be built through the Illawarra Escarpment State Conservation Area to the Southern Gateway Centre at Bulli Tops.
The plan will also allow for rock climbing and abseiling in certain areas north of Bulli Pass.
NSW National Parks and Wildlife Services are investigating where campsites could be built or existing campsites used for the overnight trail.
"In order to facilitate overnight walks along the length of the escarpment, campsites will be investigated subject to environmental and cultural assessment," the amendment to Illawarra Escarpment State Conservation Area plan of management states.
A new camping ground near Maddens Plains is being considered subject to environment and heritage assessments.
While the plan of management identified a clearing along the Gibson Track at Austinmer (Austinmer Camp) as a potential site for walk-in camping it states Maddens Plain is preferred.
"The campground at Austinmer receives little use, has experienced anti-social behaviour which has potential to impact on nearby residents. The Austinmer Camp will be closed and rehabilitated," the plan of management states.
Construction of the new walking track is expected to be complete in the first half of 2023.
Journalist at the Illawarra Mercury. Previously a radio and podcast host at 2SER Radio.
