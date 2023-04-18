Illawarra League: New-look Butchers looking to clear premiership hump in 2023

He's performed some off-season spinal surgery but Thirroul coach Jarrod Costello believes he's found the perfect match in a new-look halves combination this season.
In one of the major off-season moves, Costello lured three-time premiership-winner Jarrod Boyle back to the competition to hunt an Illawarra League title with a third club.
It will see him paired with young gun Tarje Whitford, who capped a breakout campaign last season with the Paul McGregor Medal. It also makes for a reunion with fullback Wayne Bremner eight years after both were key in Helensburgh's drought-breaking 2015 premiership.
With former Bulldogs NRL rake Brad Deitz also joining the club, Costello will have a formidable arsenal in the creative stakes, though departed centre Steve Marsters leaves a fair hole in the outside back stocks.
The shake-up could take some time to gel, but Costello could not think of a better partner for emerging star Whitford than Boyle.
"He's the perfect partner for Tarje, there's no other other half available that I'd rather have partnering him," Costello said.
"He's been one of the most influential players in this competition for probably the last 10 years. He's got the runs on the board and he's a winner.
"It's just about building some combinations when you've got a new side, especially through your spine. Obviously we kept Tarje and Brem, but with Boyley and Deitzy coming in you've got to make sure that first month you build some combinations and get ourselves going that way.
"We've been trying to build that at training but, whenever you have new guys in the spine, it's going to take you a little while, probably that first month, to get those combinations happening in games."
The Butchers pack has also seen some turnover, with former skippers Damian Sironen and Ryan Fletcher departing along with club stalwart Luke Dodge.
The addition of former De La Salle bookend Sione Afemui will go some way to filling the void, but Costello is banking on some emerging local products finding another gear.
"We lost Sirro, Fletch Dodgey and Steve Masters, so we've lost some real quality from our team and, and some leadership," Costello said.
"It also gives those guys that are a little bit younger coming into their third, fourth year or first grade an opportunity to step up. Obviously we've got some younger guys here like Caleb Hocking, Ammon Carney, those guys that have been in first grade for a bit.
"It's a real opportunity for them to start leading. Sirro Fletch and, and Dodgey were our leaders so there's an opportunity there now for those young guys to step up and take more of a leadership role, which is something we've actually spoken of a fair bit of training in the preseason."
The changes mark something of a new era for the perennial contender that has fallen agonisingly short of its first title since 2014 over recent years.
The Butchers dropped the 2018 decider as favourites under Costello before falling at the prelim stage in the ensuing two years. His side was also leading the competition, and the odds-on favourite in the eyes of many when the 2021 season was abandoned due to COVID.
He wouldn't label it baggage, but Costello does feel bringing in experienced campaigners for a fresh push can only be of benefit.
"It always freshens it up when you bring new players in at the club," Costello said.
"Having Josh Martin come back after playing in the Championship in England last year, is a real gain for us. Sione's a really good fella, a big body, he'll bring a lot of momentum for us through the middle.
"He's trained well in the preseason so we're looking forward to seeing him go against his former club on Saturday."
In an unusual twist, the Butchers will open their campaign on the road to De La Salle this Saturday just weeks after taking on the Shire club in its final preseason trial.
"They're going to be really strong," Costello said.
"We trialled against them the other week, we didn't know the draw at the time when we booked it, but we ran with it anyway. They're really well resourced through through Newtown and there were some really high quality players in that trial.
"They're going to be really competitive this year with some really good players on board. We know what's ahead of us on Saturday, especially playing up at their ground.
"We're looking forward to that challenge, but they're going to be strong."
Our news app has had a makeover, making it faster and giving you access to even more great content.
Download The Illawarra Mercury news app in the Apple Store and Google Play
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.