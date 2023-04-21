They were unashamedly the hunters last season, but De La Salle coach Luke Manahan is aware on off-season recruitment drive could well make the Illawarra League newbies the hunted in 2023.
The Shire powerhouse certainly won't have the luxury of flying under the radar on the back of a stellar maiden campaign in the Illawarra last season, claiming some heavyweight scalps en route to a finals appearance.
It met what were admittedly measured expectations in year number one, but Manahan said the club is setting a much higher bar 12 months on.
"Our goal is to win it. As a club and as a team we've set that goal this year," Manahan said.
"We don't want to fall short, we don't want to just be there to make finals. Obviously that's the first goal, to get to the finals, but if we can keep the team on the field, I'm pretty confident we can go all the way with what we've got.
"Last year we were going into the unknown. We're far more prepared this year with the preseason we've had and the recruiting we've done.
"I think [rivals] are probably looking at us a bit more now as well and know a little bit more what to expect from us, that we are going compete, and that we're not going to be an easy-beat.
"I don't think we'll be taken it lightly at all. Maybe a few of them did last year, but this year will be a little bit different and we're prepared for that."
The solid first campaign has drawn a number of experienced campaigners back to the club this year, while newly fostered links with Newtown will likely see depth topped up along the way.
Crucially, it will add an experience to a side that, for all its youthful exuberance, suffered from a lack of it at crucial stages last year.
"[The team] looks fairly different," Manahan said.
"This year we've gone more down the path of getting some older heads in the team, ex-De La guys that have been with Newtown or in Ron Massey Cup that were little bit skeptical as to how we would go last year.
"We've brought some of those guys back and added a bit a bit of value to the team in terms of just senior players, older heads that can keep a balance on it all and get through the games and compete for those 60 to 80 minutes, which is where we seemed to drop off last year.
"That was the first thing that we did when we sat down with our review. We knew we needed guys there that could direct us around and be able to finish those games.
'Even if it's just in that back end, just about turning up for the next play or calming things down and sticking to what's was working, not getting bored of doing the boring stuff, kicking the corners, all that sort of stuff. It was something we lacked last year, which just comes with a bit of experience."
As it's turned out, De La will host Thirroul on Saturday a matter of weeks after meeting the Butchers in their respective final preseason trial outings. There'll be some added spice given off-season movement that's seen prop Sione Afemui and outside back Jye Patterson shifting to Gibson Park after spending last season with De La.
"We've always struggled to get trials in the past and this year we had a few scheduled for earlier, but we just weren't ready for them," Manahan said.
"We'd scheduled some and actually pulled out because you know when you're ready and we had a couple of injuries and other stuff. Then Jacko (Thirroul coach Jarrod Costello) rang us and said 'we can't get anyone because we start so late, do you want a trial?' so it was the perfect time.
It was good to see where we were at and I'm sure he was the same. They played close to their [strongest] side and we had a decent squad and gave them a good run so they'll know they're up for a tough one and so do we."
Sports writer. Sport is my passion, rugby league my first love.
