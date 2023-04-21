Illawarra Mercury
'Our goal is to win it': Bolstered De La Salle setting the highest bar in second Illawarra League campaign

Mitch Jennings
Mitch Jennings
Updated April 21 2023 - 12:25pm, first published 11:30am
De La Salle coach Luke Manahan says nothing short of a premiership will satisfy the club in its second season in the Illawarra League. Picture by Anna Warr
De La Salle coach Luke Manahan says nothing short of a premiership will satisfy the club in its second season in the Illawarra League. Picture by Anna Warr

They were unashamedly the hunters last season, but De La Salle coach Luke Manahan is aware on off-season recruitment drive could well make the Illawarra League newbies the hunted in 2023.

