A man has died after his ute ran off the road and rolled at Braidwood overnight.
Emergency services were called to the Cooma Road shortly before 8pm (Monday 17 April 2023), and found the driver and sole occupant of the ute had died at the scene.
He has not been formally identified but is believed to be aged in his 50s.
Officers attached to Monaro Police District are conducting inquiries into the circumstances surrounding the crash, and a report will be prepared for the information of the coroner.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
A woman died in a two-vehicle crash which closed northbound lanes of the Hume Highway north of Goulburn on Monday morning.
Emergency services were called to Boxers Creek around 6.45am after a northbound utility and a hatchback, travelling in the same direction, collided.
A woman driving the hatchback suffered critical injuries and died at the scene.
A man driving the utility was not injured and has been taken to Goulburn Hospital for mandatory testing.
It follows another fatal crash on the the Hume Motorway in which a woman was killed around noon on Sunday.
The crash occurred in the southbound lanes near the Picton Road interchange at Wilton after a car swerved to avoid another vehicle and rolled.
Fifteen people have died on NSW roads since Good Friday.
