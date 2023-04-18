Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Health
Health

'Never been harder to see a doctor' as kids also struggle to get bulk billed visits

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated April 18 2023 - 8:25pm, first published 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sick children are waiting hours in the rare GP surgeries that still offer bulk-billed visits.
Sick children are waiting hours in the rare GP surgeries that still offer bulk-billed visits.

Some Illawarra parents say they have been left questioning whether they can afford to take their sick children to see a doctor, due to the increasing difficulty in finding one who will bulk bill.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Health
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.