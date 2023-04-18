Ex-UOW lecturer hit with more child abuse charges, trial date set

A former University of Wollongong lecturer will fight a string of child rape and indecent assault charges in a trial scheduled for next year.
The man, who cannot be named due to a non-publication order in place, had his matter mentioned at Wollongong District Court on Tuesday.
He pleaded not guilty in the local jurisdiction last month to three counts of sexual intercourse with a person under 10, two counts each of indecently assaulting a person under 16 and intentionally sexually touching a child under 16.
Police will allege the man sexually assaulted a girl while under his care during December 2020.
On November 30 last year, the Wollongong Child Abuse Squad received a report for investigation and a week later, the seven-year-old complainant attended the police station and disclosed the alleged incidents.
The man was arrested during December last year where he was charged with two offences.
More charges have since been laid against the man. He denies the allegations.
Judge Andrew Haesler set a trial date for February 12, 2024.
Read more Illawarra court and crime stories here.
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
Court reporter for the Illawarra Mercury
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.