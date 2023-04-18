Illawarra Mercury
Ex-UOW lecturer hit with more child abuse charges, trial date set

Updated April 18 2023 - 4:20pm, first published 2:00pm
Wollongong Local Court. File image.
A former University of Wollongong lecturer will fight a string of child rape and indecent assault charges in a trial scheduled for next year.

