Illawarra Mercury
Home/News/Latest News

Mt Ousley street says goodbye to resident peacock after four decades

Kate McIlwain
By Kate McIlwain
Updated April 18 2023 - 4:09pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Known as Hank, Bertie or Mr Peacock, this wild peacock survived - with a little help from fond residents - in Mount Ousley suburbia for more than 40 years. Picture by Adam McLean.
Known as Hank, Bertie or Mr Peacock, this wild peacock survived - with a little help from fond residents - in Mount Ousley suburbia for more than 40 years. Picture by Adam McLean.

For at least 40 years, residents of a street in Mount Ousley have shared their gardens and rooftops with a bright blue peacock who appeared out of nowhere in the mid-1980s.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Kate McIlwain

Kate McIlwain

Journalist

For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Wollongong news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.