Mt Ousley street says goodbye to resident peacock after four decades

For at least 40 years, residents of a street in Mount Ousley have shared their gardens and rooftops with a bright blue peacock who appeared out of nowhere in the mid-1980s.
"We don't know where he came from, he arrived after the floods and we thought he might have gotten lost from a farm down on Cabbage Tree Lane that had peacock and kangaroos," Sunninghill Circuit resident Bob Swan, who have lived on the street since it was first developed, said.
"But when we went to ask them if they'd lost a peacock they said no, so he just stayed."
Known variously as Hank, after his distinctive honk, or Bertie or Mr Peacock, the peafowl survived four decades living freely in suburbia before its death this month.
While he had no fixed address, fond residents partially adopted the bird, feeding him vegetable scraps or allowing him to sit on their porches.
And even those would who probably have preferred not to share their homes with a large wild bird would admire his evening parade and tolerate his cries echoing out though the nights, quietly proud of their odd and spectacular wildlife.
Peacocks living in suburbia are not unheard of: in the Canberra suburb of Narrabundah residents campaigned in recent years to install peafowl crossings to protect a long-term flock of peafowl from cars.
Mr Swan said he had no idea of the exact age of the solo Mount Ousley bird but estimated it had been in the street since his son - now 52 - was 12 years old.
"People couldn't believe it when they'd drive down the street, they'd say "do you know there's a peacock in this street?," Mr Swan said.
"He was definitely a character, I'm devastated really that's he's gone."
"He's been a regular in the street for so long. He spent lot of time on our roof in his younger days, and when there used to be peacocks across at the university you could hear him calling out and answering their calls. But it was a bit too far for him to go, so he just stayed and lived here alone.
"He would just go about his own business - he wasn't too bothered by dogs or cats and he just stood his ground."
Another long-time resident Helen Smith started providing food for the peacock in recent years, growing his favourite vegetables in her backyard so he would return to her house each evening.
"It would come down every afternoon on dusk and he'd love to have look at himself in the windows near my front door," she said.
"I would cut up some cauliflower stems that had to be diced, just the size of the fingernail, and buy the baby spinach for him and put out some water for him to have a little drink.
"My daughter planted some beetroot for me in the garden because that was his favourite, he liked to eat the leaves."
"I'm very sad that he's gone, because he was my friend."
For more than a decade, I've helped the Illawarra Mercury set the news agenda across the region. Currently I'm the paper's health reporter - covering the stories of Illawarra workers and residents in the wake of a global pandemic and at a time where our health systems are stretched to the limit.
